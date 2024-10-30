Zimbabwe: Permanent Secretary Mangwana Wishes Botswana Well in Its Elections

Herald Reporter

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana has wished Botswana well as the neighbouring country conducts its general elections today.

Zimbabwe and Botswana enjoy cordial relations which have over the years been furthered by the brotherly bond between the countries' two leaders President Mnangagwa and his counterpart President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

"Our cousins from across Ramokgwebana River are voting today. We wish them well and may the will of the people as expressed in the outcome be respected," wrote the Permanent Secretary on his official X handle.