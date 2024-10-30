Zimbabwe: Permanent Secretary Mangwana Wishes Botswana Well in Its Elections

30 October 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana has wished Botswana well as the neighbouring country conducts its general elections today.

Zimbabwe and Botswana enjoy cordial relations which have over the years been furthered by the brotherly bond between the countries' two leaders President Mnangagwa and his counterpart President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

"Our cousins from across Ramokgwebana River are voting today. We wish them well and may the will of the people as expressed in the outcome be respected," wrote the Permanent Secretary on his official X handle.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.