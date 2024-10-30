Malawi: General Namathanga Awarded Merit in Leadership By African Bar Association

Retired General Peter Namathanga of Malawi has been honored with the Merit in Leadership Award by the African Bar Association during its annual conference held on October 28, 2024, in Lusaka, Zambia. The conference, co-hosted by the Law Society of Zambia, focused on the theme: "Legal Framework for Peace and Security as the Backbone of Socio-economic Development in Africa: The Role of the Military and Security Agencies in Development."

General Namathanga received this accolade for his pivotal role in ensuring peaceful elections in 2020 and facilitating the smooth transition of power from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Tonse Alliance. He has since been appointed as Malawi's Ambassador to Zimbabwe.

Malawian Airlines generously provided Namathanga with a ticket to attend the ceremony, recognizing his contributions to the aviation industry. The conference featured several panel discussions, including the keynote address delivered by Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Commander, General Dr. Paul Valentino Phiri.

Throughout his distinguished career, General Namathanga has amassed extensive military training and experience, culminating in his appointment as MDF Commander in March 2020. He played a crucial role in upholding constitutional order during the transition of power.

General Namathanga is decorated with several medals, including the Meritorious Service Medal and the Presidential Order for Meritorious Service. He is married to Prisca and they have three sons.

The African Bar Association, established in 1971, aims to unite legal professionals across the continent to promote socio-economic development through the law.