Uganda: Caregivers - Uganda's Silent Heroes Facing Hardships to Save Lives

Nurses preparing vaccine vial in one of the vaccination outpost in Kitgum district, Uganda.

In Uganda, caregivers stand as the unsung heroes of the healthcare system, offering essential support to patients in hospitals and homes alike.

Their responsibilities go far beyond daily care; caregivers often find themselves seated for extended periods beside patients, waiting anxiously in hospitals or commuting to medical facilities. This lifestyle places a strain on their own mental and physical well-being.

Many caregivers spend nights in the cold outside hospitals, waiting anxiously for updates on their loved ones. They endure uncomfortable conditions, sleeping on tense benches or hard floors, yet remain unwavering in their dedication to offer emotional support.

"I cared for my mother for over two years until she passed away, moving from one hospital to another and enduring cold nights. I hoped she would recover, but that didn't happen," says Dina Vance Kamara from Rubirizi District.

"It was exhausting, but I couldn't leave her alone during treatment. She needed me there."

Samuel, a caregiver at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital, shares a similar experience: "When the hospital is overcrowded, I often end up outside in the cold just to be near my sick sister. It's difficult, but I would do anything to support her."

Caregivers play a vital role in Uganda's strained healthcare system.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Uganda faces a shortage of doctors, leaving healthcare facilities overextended. "In such a setting, caregivers become essential," says Dr. Paul Yiga, a senior medical officer in Mbarara.

"They fill critical gaps, providing necessary care and ensuring that patients receive vital attention, whether emotional, social, or financial, in challenging circumstances."