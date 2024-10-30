N'djamena — Three days of national mourning in Chad in memory of the victims of the jihadist attack on a military base near Lake Chad were declared by Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Déby, who personally traveled to the site of the attack on October 28 and announced the start of a counter-offensive, called "Haskanite", to find the perpetrators of the massacre.

On the night of October 27-28, an armed group attacked the Chadian army garrison on the island of Barkaram, on the border with Nigeria. Of the 200 soldiers present, 40 were killed, including their commander. The attackers occupied the base until dawn and left with a large amount of weapons and ammunition. Chadian authorities claim that the attack was carried out by the Nigerian terrorist group Boko Haram, which has long experienced several splits, the most important of which led to the creation of ISWAP (Islamic State in West Africa Province). Following the death of Boko Haram's historic leader Abubakar Shekau in 2021, who reportedly committed suicide to avoid falling into the hands of ISWAP's rivals, the leadership was taken over by Bakura Modu.

The group he led continues to lose fighters who join ISWAP and others who join the Nigerian army's demobilization and reintegration program for jihadists and lay down their arms. If the Barkaram attack was indeed carried out by militiamen led by Bakura Modu, it is seen as an attempt by this militia to assert its leadership role and show the outside world that it is alive and capable of carrying out wide-ranging actions.

The Chadian President, in turn, must show determination in the face of the challenge that faces him, as his predecessor Idriss Déby did after the massacre of about 100 soldiers in March 2020 at the Bohama base, also in the Lake Chad region, by Boko Haram (see Fides, 28/3/2020). The father of the current president had gone to the site of the massacre and launched Operation Wrath of Bohama to pursue the perpetrators. Chad is today the only country in the Sahel where Western troops, especially French and American, are stationed.

The three countries where military juntas came to power through coups (Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger), grouped in the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), have expelled foreign military missions from their territories (except for the Italian contingent still stationed in Niger). All these countries are facing offensives by various jihadist groups. Chad is trying to maintain good relations both with the West and with countries such as Russia and China, as well as with its AES neighbors. Today it was announced that an important Chadian delegation is visiting Niger.