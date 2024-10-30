Dar es Salaam — "They will not silence us, Tanzania belongs to all of us and we will fight for our right to be heard," said opposition politician John Mnyika, referring to the current government led by Samia Suluhu Hassan, the country's first female head of government.

Tanzania is at a dangerous crossroads on the eve of the 2025 parliamentary elections. The electoral campaign is marked by political unrest. According to local press reports, last year's political violence raised fears that the country could fall back into authoritarianism. Samia Suluhu Hassan, who took over the presidency after the death of John Magufuli (2015 March 2021) and once presented herself as a reformer, is now facing accusations of using the same repressive methods as her predecessor.

With her appointment, the country had begun to raise hopes of a rebirth. Suluhu had, among other things, promised a new era of democratic reforms and in the meantime lifted the ban on political demonstrations and allowed the media to reopen, demonstrating her commitment to freedom of expression. For a brief moment, it seemed as if Tanzania was emerging from the shadow of autocracy. Opposition parties, long suppressed under Magufuli, were allowed to hold demonstrations again. Political debate resumed, and for the first time in years, the country seemed to be moving toward genuine democracy. But now, as local elections in November 2024 approach, those hopes are beginning to fade. Promises of government reforms have given way to a resurgence of authoritarian tactics. The optimism that had accompanied Samias Suluhu's rise to power has gradually been replaced by fear and uncertainty. Political violence is on the rise, opposition leaders have been silenced, and dissent is once again brutally repressed.

For many Tanzanians, the future looks bleak, local media report. The escalation of political violence has created an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty. And as the nation awaits the upcoming elections, one thing is clear: the stakes have never been higher. For opposition leaders like John Mnyika and Tundu Lissu, the fight for democracy has never been more dangerous. But despite the risks, they remain determined.