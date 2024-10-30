Zimbabwe: Boora Family Remembers Gringo

Valerie Mpundu and Tanyaradzwa Tanyanyiwa

Four years after the death of veteran actor Lazarus "Gringo" Boora, the family met on Sunday at Rukweza Village, Nyazura to unveil his tombstone.

The significance of laying a tombstone might vary according to understanding and belief, but in summary it holds a historical, emotional and cultural significance, serving as a constant reminder of shared human experiences.

Boora, who was famed as Gringo on the entertainment scene, died of stomach ulcers on November 20, 2020.

His tombstone was carved and designed by Tendai Mbofana of Ngoda Granites.

In an interview, Gringo's widow, Netsai Meki, welcomed the support they got as the family to honour the auspicious occasion.

"I am really grateful for this day. It took a lot to see this through and this has shown the impact my husband had not only on his family, but the nation at large.

"His legacy will be preserved as we will forever remember him. We hold on to memories so dear of a life once lived and a life well celebrated," she said.

Taking over the reins and continuing with the legacy is his son Taurai Boora, affectionately known as Gringo Junior.

Gringo Jnr stressed the need for unity among artistes.

"I am the person I am today because of the lessons my father taught me. I could not be bearing his torch bravely and proudly, had it not been for him.

"Some of his lessons were direct, while some were indirect. Either way, his influence paid a significant role in my life.

"Love is the greatest asset he taught me. I hope artistes can emulate him as we continue to not only build and thrive on this legacy, but also support each other in the industry," he said.

Actor Blessing Chimhowa, popularly known as Mbudziyadhura, who portrayed a rather clumsy and dull character in the drama series, shared his experiences with Gringo and appreciated the memories they shared.

"Mbudziyadhura would not have been in existence had it not been for Gringo. He is the man who made me. Had it not been for the character, I would not have been recognised up to date.

"He moulded me into a character that most will remember. Being here today as we honour him is a testament of the impact he had not only on us as his family, but the whole of Zimbabwe," he said.

Stone designer Mbofana said it was an honour to have made Boora's tombstone.

"I have always loved artistes and took this upon me to honour one of our greats. It is also our way of giving back to the community," he said.

Family and friends spoke highly of Gringo, as they echoed how much of a unifier he was. Gringo's appearance on screen left memories that will linger in the hearts of many as his legacy lives on.

With Gringo Junior having assumed reigns, Lazarus Boora's legacy is in safe hands as the son attempts to fill in his big shoes.