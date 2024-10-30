Zimbabwe: Harare Traffic Cop in Bribery Storm

A Harare City Council traffic and parking officer is facing allegations of demanding bribes and assaulting a motorist, highlighting ongoing concerns about municipal traffic and parking operations in Harare.

This incident is the latest in a series of complaints from motorists about harassment by municipal parking and traffic officers.

In a statement, Harare City Council said it is appealing to the motorist who recorded the altercation with the municipal traffic officer to come forward and provide details of the incident.

"The City of Harare takes such issues seriously and stern disciplinary action will be taken against this officer and others who engage in such unprofessional conduct. Our sincere apologies to the resident," said the city.

It further urged the motorist to immediately contact the acting chief security officer of investigations, Mr Gilford Sabumba, for recourse.

A motorist Plot Mhako posted on Facebook alleging that he was attacked when two municipal officers approached him while parking his vehicle, saying one of his car tyres had stepped on a white line.

"When I asked for a moment to park properly, one officer jumped into the back of my car, while the other clamped it and then also got into the vehicle.

"They demanded that I drive to their Coventry Road office but then began pressuring me for money, implying that if I didn't give them something, I would be charged $98 once they took the car in," he said.

Mhako further alleged that he explained that he did not have any money, but they continued to threaten him.

"I started recording the conversation on my phone, took out $20, and as they were stepping out, I told them I had recorded everything. One officer immediately rushed off, and the other followed.

"When I demanded my money back, one of them attempted to flee and then struck me on the chin with a baton and a clenched fist before running away. I sustained a cut on my chin and it's swollen."

Mhako said he had since reported the incident to the police.