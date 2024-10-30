Zimbabwe: President's Magic Strategy Strengthens Zim's Resilience

Zimbabwe has faced crippling United States-led sanctions, which have retarded economic growth for more than two decades, but President Mnangagwa's inward-looking strategy has strengthened the nation's resilience.

The illegal measures were a punishment for the country 's land reform programme which rectified the skewed land ownership favouring white colonial masters.

Before the land reform, which benefited over 360 000 indigenous farmers, only 4 500 white commercial farmers were in possession of 70 percent of the arable land in the country.

On assuming the Presidency in 2017, President Mnangagwa started looking for home-grown solutions to circumvent the sanctions.

He introduced Vision 2030, which has an aspirational goal of attaining an Upper Middle Income economy that seeks to leapfrog development through utilisation of local resources and local expertise.

Through the "Nyika inovakwa nevene wayo, igotongwa nevene vayo, igonamatirwa nevene vayo" and "Leaving no one and no place behind" philosophies, President Mnangagwa's vision was first sustained by the Temporary Stabilising Programme (TSP) and is now being driven by National Development Strategy (NDS1), with NDS2 envisioned to be launched soon.

This saw the country's economy rebounding with massive infrastructure development in mining, roads and agriculture and manufacturing.

Zimbabwe recorded an unprecedented wheat harvest which had not been recorded since 1964 through modernisation and innovations in agriculture.

The Pfumvudza /Intwasa concept, a climate change mitigatory farming method which improved the country's grain reserves has also gained international acclaim.

Through collaborative efforts with international and regional friends such as China, Russia, Beralus and Iran, among others, Sadc, Comesa, African Commercial Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) have helped the country build resilience and weather the sanctions regime.

Vision 2030, envisions an upper-middle-class economy by leveraging local resources and expertise.

The Second Republic has transformed the country with flagship projects such as the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport upgrade and plans are underway to build a new state-of-the-art international airport in Mt Hampden.

The modernised Beitbridge Border Post, and the Beitbridge-Harare highway are some of the major projects that will help attainment of Vision 2030.

The new Parliament Building was built in Mt Hampden with help of the Chinese government and is one of the best in the world.

The Chinese are also helping the country to build one of the biggest steel plants, the Dinson Manhize Steel Plant in Chivhu.

The discovery of large deposits of lithium which is in high demand in the manufacturing of batteries to power electric vehicles and solar energy as the world shifts to green energy is also working in Zimbabwe's favour.

Local companies have already started manufacturing lithium batteries in the country, including institutions such as Harare Institute of Technology, a higher learning institution.

Countries like China, Russia and Iran have demonstrated that home-grown solutions and international cooperation can overcome sanctions.

Zimbabwe is replicating this success.

Currently, President Mnangagwa has implored Zimbabweans to have futuristic and responsive solutions to the country's problems and not be cowed by the sanctions regime.

Addressing the 379th session of the Politburo on Tuesday last week during the recent 21st Zanu PF National Annual Conference, the President, who is the Zanu PF First Secretary said this year's party indaba beckoned senior party members to craft responsive and futuristic resolutions.

"It is important to note that this year's conference beckons us all to rally our energies and abilities with regard to crafting responsive and futuristic resolutions. This will go a long way in fostering broad and collective responsibilities to realise a modern and industrialised Zimbabwe, which benefits the citizenry," said President Mnangagwa.

He said the dedication and loyalty to the party, as well as the unity and focus witnessed during the conference had to be embedded in work ethic and broader organisational culture.

In 2022, while in Rwanda, President Mnangagwa said the adoption of robust home-grown strategies had seen Zimbabwe weather sanctions and global shocks, getting a surplus wheat stock.

"Zimbabwe did not go to sleep because other countries had slept. Zimbabwe does not get any support from the IMF. We have no credit lines due to sanctions.

"So we had to think outside the box. We are now producing our own oxygen, we have excess supply and if you want we can sell it to you"

He said Zimbabwe had embarked on an extensive dam construction exercise, with additional dams being built in each of the country's 10 provinces.

This, the President said, would see a significant increase in the total land under irrigation.

President Mnangagwa has always emphasised the importance of African countries strengthening and consolidating regional economic ties to confront challenges such as climate shocks, pandemics and geo-political conflicts.

The issue of sanctions has also been taken to the African Commission by Zimbabwe calling for the unconditional removal of the debilitating illegal sanctions which have caused suffering to the people.

These illegal sanctions negatively impact the full enjoyment of basic human rights by ordinary Zimbabweans.

To continue to build resilience, Zimbabwe should diversify through expanding industries like manufacturing and tourism. Government should also heavily invest in technology and entrepreneurship and regional integration to strengthen ties within Africa.

Without sanctions, Zimbabwe's economy could have achieved rapid industrialisation through unhindered growth in manufacturing and infrastructure.

The country's resilience in the face of sanctions serves as a testament to the power of home-grown solutions and strategic international partnerships.