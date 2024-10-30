Zimbabwe: Triathlon Junior Schools Series Begins

Triathlon Zimbabwe national coach Pamela Fulton believes the Junior Schools Series which got underway on Sunday at Mount Pleasant pool could be a game changer in the country's efforts to increase the sport's participation.

The association had the first three races scheduled under the Junior Schools Series on Sunday. The series will run until February next year with different schools hosting.

Sunday's race was hosted by Abbeys Preparatory School and attracted participants from Springvale House, Hellenic, St Michael's, St John's Preparatory School, Wise Owl, Harare International School and the hosts.

The event ran concurrently with the first selection race for youth and juniors.

"In the schools series, we had just over 100 athletes and they raced depending on their age in the tri-sport distance or the tri-fun distance. "It was hosted by Abbeys School.

"So, the top 30 fastest times in the tri-sport will get points towards their schools, in the top 30 tri-fun, you cross the line you get points. The two categories will be put together to give the school a total number of points.

"There are three series races throughout the season.

"The next one will be hosted by St John's later this year.

"So, we are very excited for that whole new group of athletes that were there and we just hope that we get some spin-off from these kids who decide that they are going to come back regularly and compete in our races and not just at the school series events."

"In the selection race, there was a great turnout in the supersprint event. We had 17 athletes in the supersprint event -- 10 boys, and seven girls.

"And four new girls and four new boys in this category, in the selection categories. So, yes great to have new athletes there," Fulton said. For the selection race, athletes aged between 13 and 19, will be racing for points to qualify for tours that include the South Africa Youth and Junior Championships early next year.

Some of the favourites in the youth and junior category include Rachel O'Donoghue, Olivia Beamish, Callum Smith and Stanley Chasakara. For the new members, Fulton said they are hoping for the best as the season progresses.

"There is quite a varied range between abilities, a couple of them were on mountain bikes but it's fine to start on a mountain bike, and then as we get more into the season hopefully, they will move over into racing bikes because racing bikes are so much faster.

"So, yes, we are very excited for the future to have such a huge number of youngsters who raced in the schools' series, who hopefully would have watched the selection race athletes, and knowing that very soon in a year or two they too could be competing for selection.

"So, it's a fantastic initiative, and looking to see a spin-off as the season goes on," said Fulton.