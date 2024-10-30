Zimbabwe: Brace for Free Trade, Local Industry Told

LOCAL industry should be prepared for the competition that will be brought by Zimbabwe's participation in the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Minister of Industry and Commerce, Mangaliso Ndlovu, has said.

The continent is in the process of implementing the AfCFTA trade protocol, which brings not only immense opportunities for Zimbabwe, but also demands that local industries produce quality projects with a competitive edge as similar products originating in other African countries will be entering with little restriction.

Addressing a strategic planning workshop for his Ministry, which is reflecting on achievements, confronting challenges, and charting a path towards 2025, Minister Ndlovu said his ministry is at hand to ensure the country's industry steps up to the plate on the continental stage.

"As Africa is now entering into the implementation of the AfCFTA trade protocol, as a Ministry we should ensure that industry is prepared for the extra competition.

"Industry should also be in a position to ensure that Zimbabwean products are competitive on the continent thus bringing in the much needed foreign currency.

"As you may know, the Zimbabwe National Industrial Development Policy (ZNIDP) 2019-2023 ended in December 2023. The Zimbabwe Industrial Reconstruction and Growth Plan (ZIRGP) 2024-2025, was therefore, crafted to serve as a transitional framework to align the industrial policy with the National Development Strategy 2 (2026-2030), in line with integrated development planning and integrated results-based management.

"ZIRGP will address the immediate challenges in the manufacturing and commercial sectors, while laying a solid foundation for accelerated industrial development under ZNIDP 2 to achieve Vision 2030 aspirations," said Minister Ndlovu.

To transform Zimbabwe into a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income society by 2030 it was necessary to boost productivity, enhance competitiveness, and improve efficiency both in the industrial and commercial sectors.

Minister Ndlovu said it was imperative that Zimbabwe closely monitored the multifaceted environment within which industries operated, including a thorough understanding of not only the domestic macroeconomic landscape, but also the dynamic global developments that impacted on local economic activities.

"We must implement effective policy interventions that support our industries. This includes streamlining regulations and facilitating access to resources for businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises. We remain resolutely committed to the creation of a level playing field for all business players," said Minister Ndlovu.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Strengthening partnerships between the public and private sectors will be crucial. Together, we can drive innovation, improve infrastructure, and enhance service delivery. The Government can never deliver GDP growth.

"That is the private sector's responsibility and the Government remains committed to providing the requisite conducive environment for business to thrive."

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Dr Thomas Utete Wushe said the main objective of the workshop was to evaluate the progress made in implementing the reviewed 2024 strategic plan and assess the achievements against the set targets.

The workshop would also review the 2021-2025 strategic plan and come up with a reviewed 2025 strategic plan, Minister's Contract, Secretary's Contract, and annual plan documents.

"The environment we are operating in is fast changing; therefore it is important to ensure that our strategic plan continues to speak to current needs and expectations of our stakeholders including the general public," said Dr Utete Ushe.

"It is, therefore, important for all of us here to pay attention and effectively participate during this workshop."