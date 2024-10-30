Ethiopia: ENDC Commences Agenda Gathering in South Ethiopia

Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) has started collecting agenda in WolitaSodo, South Ethiopia State.

Officially launching the consultation phase, ENDC Commissioner Yonas Adaye(PhD), mentioned that despite its long-cherished culture and values, the nation is facing challenge in settling ideological differences peacefully.

Thus, National Dialogue consultation phase is being held to identify the major differences so as to reach to national consensus, he stressed.

The commission has so far undertaken agenda gathering consultation and participant identification in seven states and two city administrations. He noted that the agenda gathering consultation in South Ethiopia is expected to last for six consecutive days while selecting participants that would take part in the main National Dialogue council.

Political parties, religious institutions, CSOs, public figures, influencers, representatives of the community that assigned from 96 districts of 12 zones are expected to take part in the agenda gathering consultation phase in the state.

Commissioner Yonas has urged the active participation of the participants for the success of the agenda gathering consultation phase.