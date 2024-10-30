Ethiopia: From Rapacious Driven Exclusive Rights to Inclusive Growth

There is no time like the present for downstream nations to join the Nile Basin and implement a more yielding and step by step approach to manage resources for collective actions.

The pact's official endorsement marks a defining moment and a crucial juncture which is prone to end years of pointless debate and explaining the fact that collaboration is crucial to guiding a trajectory of collaborative success.

Downstream nations more often than not have been making the most of the colonial era agreement and bewildering the wider international community with their usual bogus news stories. In actual fact, within the context of heightening menace, joining the Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA) plays a paramount role in guaranteeing equitable and reasonable utilization cooperation.

It appears clear that if CFA is put properly in place without doubt will serve as a stepping stone to a more environment friendly and collaborative destiny in which all nations have a share in the rational management of the river and shared resources. On the heels of the colonial-era treaties that granted Egypt and Sudan the exclusive ownership and priority over the shared resources, Ethiopia for years have been one of the victims of the pact.

Speaking to the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), Adama Science and Technology University's Water Resource Engineering Professor, Mekonnen Ayana, recently stated that false allegations against Ethiopia and other upstream nations will diminish with the CFA's implementation. He emphasized that the CFA is a multilateral agreement designed to ensure equitable use of the Nile's water rather than granting supremacy to any single nation.

"Beyond promoting equity, the agreement plays a critical role in preserving water resources and fostering mutual benefits through joint projects, which will enhance cooperation among riparian nations," he explained. With the CFA in place, Ethiopia, often the target of unfounded accusations will be better equipped to defend itself.

The CFA's entry into force follows years of negotiations among Nile Basin countries. Prof. Mekonnen highlighted that the principles adopted in the final framework will be vital in resolving disputes. He pointed out that the colonial-era agreements that favored downstream nations have been legally invalidated by the new principles agreed upon by the majority of riparian states.

The significance of the CFA extends beyond legal considerations. There are over 276 trans-boundary rivers in the world that experience far fewer conflicts than the Nile. Frameworks like the CFA are essential for fostering harmonious relations among countries.

It is quite clear that CFA offers a cornerstone for Nile Basin nations to collaborate and capitalize on the shared water resources unremittingly. There is no doubt that getting CFA involved in tackling the mounting water challenges and ensuring the protection of their people, is vital for inclusive growth and taking the region to new frontiers.

As things stand now, the need for nations to collaborate, resolve differences through dialogue complying with the creeds documented in the CFA should be paid particular attention. In point of fact, truthful cooperation and comprehension of community of interest pave without doubt the way for ensuring difference of opinion through the agreement.

The Nile Basin nations should bend over backwards to successfully put into effect the CFA with the purpose of addressing widespread quandaries and assisting the entire people of the region.

It becomes apparent that the Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA) sketches values, entitlements and obligations for cooperative management and inception of the Nile Basin water resources.

Rather than quantifying 'equitable rights' or water use allocations, the Treaty intends to establish a framework to "promote integrated management, sustainable development, and harmonious utilization of the water resources of the Basin, as well as their conservation and protection for the benefit of present and future generations". For this purpose, the Treaty envisages the establishment of a permanent institutional mechanism, the Nile River Basin Commission (NRBC), according to source.

It went on to say the Commission would serve to promote and facilitate the implementation of the CFA and facilitate cooperation among the Nile Basin States in the conservation, management and development of the Nile River Basin and its waters.

CFA unambiguously disclaims colonial-era agreements that have been exclusively using the Nile River at the sacrifice of other nations for the most part Ethiopia, which makes a contribution to the overwhelming majority of the Abbay River's water flow.

The CFA entry into force would be a foundation to determine equitable utilization of the Nile Basin and foster member countries shared future, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

In its social media page, the ministry stated that the principles enshrined in the CFA would manage to fix obsolete evil ideologies, comprehend equitable and rational utilization and foster mutual understanding and shared responsibility.

The Ministry has also highlighted that this remarkable achievement, which has been in the making for over a decade, is a testament of member state's dedication, perseverance, and collaborative spirit.

Ethiopia is confident that the entry into force of this agreement will yield significant benefits for the basin states and contribute to a more prosperous and sustainable future.

In addition to promoting equitable and sustainable management of the Nile River's resources among all riparian countries, the agreement would be a spring board towards enhancing collaboration on water sharing, energy production, and environmental protection.

Instead of sparing no effort to blemish the promising moves of Ethiopia, the country's foes should join the CFA and work for common growth and harmony. Failing to do that will not help foster regional integration and growth together no matter what the cost may be.

As the newly implemented CFA plays a paramount role in taking the region to new heights by bringing all pertinent nations to the forefront utilizing the Nile River, they should work in close collaboration more than ever before.

Despite the fact that Ethiopia is the dominant source of the Nile River, its adversaries every so often have been exploiting the river exclusively giving the cold shoulder to the country.

To everyone's dismay when Ethiopia laid the cornerstone for the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Egypt embarked on coming up with layers of conspiracies to halt its construction. However, through the commitment and hard work of the people of Ethiopia and the federal government, the Dam is going to be fully operational at some time in the future.

Though the voyage of the Dam has not been as easy as falling off a log, Ethiopia in the fullness of time ended up accomplishing its intended target. The whole thing on the subject of the construction of the Dam was not low-hanging fruit.

The implementation of the CFA ensures an equitable share of the Nile River water among the Nile basin countries, Feki Ahmed Negash, a researcher in water resource development said.

The Nile Basin Commission which will be established among Nile Basin States will serve as important institution for using, developing, protecting, conserving and managing the river basin and its waters. The CFA opened for signatures on May 14, 2010 and Ethiopia, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Burundi and South Sudan have ratified. Following these ratifications by 6 Nile riparian countries, officially the CFA entered into force on October 13, 2024.

Feki Ahmed Negash told ENA that the agreement ensures to maintain equitable share of waters and benefits by nullifying the colonial treaties. The colonial agreement had made the major water contributors countries a spectator while unjustly benefited the non-contributors for years, he added.

Hence, the CFA ascertains the fair and equitable benefit of the Nile basin countries on legal basis, he pointed out. Feki Ahmed Negash added that any issues related to sharing of the Nile River waters among the upper and down-stream countries will be resolved through the CFA.

The water researcher emphasized that entering into force of the CFA is a milestone for the Nile Basin countries towards mutual cooperation. This will lead for the countries to mutually cooperate on sharing technological advancement, human power and water utilization.

The pact is as a noteworthy achievement for all upstream countries to stand up for justice and greater equality of opportunity to water resources giving a wide berth to Ethiopia, the main contributor of the Nile River, devoid of balanced utilization rights.

Embodying the CFA as the pillar of justifiable sustainable water resources marks a noteworthy divergence away from previously exhibited traits. Following the implementation of the agreement, Ethiopia and other upstream nations can cooperate with each other successfully on water utilization and plans for the development.