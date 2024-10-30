Ethiopia: Ftvti Aims for Excellence

-Employs new courses, global insights to shape workforce

The Federal Technical and Vocational Training Institute (FTVTI) has unveiled its plan to become a center of excellence by delivering quality services and enhancing organizational effectiveness.

FTVTI Director General Biruk Kedir (PhD) told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the institute is focused on providing high-quality training, conducting problem-solving research, and promoting technology-driven development through experimental approaches. These initiatives aim to position FTVTI as a premier center of excellence in technical and vocational education.

Ethiopia's technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutes have the capacity to enroll 500,000 trainees nationwide, with FTVTI alone capable of accommodating 10,000 students, including participants from its satellite institutes, Biruk indicated.

The director general further noted that the preparation and revision of training programs have been finalized to assess the performance and industry relevance of graduates.

"FTVTI currently offers 21 courses at Level VI and 19 courses at Level VII. We are also preparing to introduce new programs, including biomedical technology, aviation, maritime, mining, and railway engineering. Promotional efforts will be made to encourage citizens to pursue these trainings," he remarked.

The institute plans to launch fashion technology courses at Level VI this fiscal year, with Level VII courses to follow. Additionally, short-term programs such as artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics will soon be incorporated into the regular curriculum, Birukadded.

He highlighted that Ethiopia is enhancing its TVET sector by learning from leading countries such as China, Germany, Finland, and Singapore, which have achieved significant economic growth by prioritizing technical and vocational training.

"By blending these international experiences with homegrown skills and knowledge, Ethiopia will be able to achieve rapid development, and FTVTI will realize its vision of institutional excellence in the coming years," the director general concluded.