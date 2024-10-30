Botswana's President Defends Electoral Body As Nation Votes

30 October 2024
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Mqondisi Dube

Gaborone, Botswana — Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi is defending the country's electoral body amid criticism of its preparedness as voting began Wednesday.

Critics said some polling stations opened late, there weren't enough stations to handle the number of voters, and lines were long.

Masisi, who is seeking a second and final term, told journalists after casting his vote in his home village of Moshupa, southwest of Gaborone, that he is confident of victory. The election will determine the makeup of parliament, and lawmakers will later elect the president.

Masisi also said he was content with the conduct of the Independent Electoral Commission, which has faced criticism from opposition parties on how it has handled the pre-election period.

He said any appearance that the IEC is not independent of his executive branch is "really almost cosmetic," explaining that the government budget process requires the executive branch to present a budget on behalf of all other areas of the government, including the judiciary.

"Some are suggesting for the IEC to be independent," Masisi said, "[that] they must go to parliament to present [their own] budget. But they are not members of parliament. How do you get an independent body to account to politicians?"

Voting began with some polling stations opening late.

IEC spokesperson Osupile Maroba acknowledged the difficulties but said they were resolved early enough to allow voters to cast their ballots.

On the eve of the election, opposition parties took the IEC to court, questioning the electoral commission's readiness. Maroba said the parties were within their rights to seek the intervention of the courts.

"We are dealing with a sensitive emotive process that will always bring about complaints," Maroba said. "It will bring about challenges that will lead to going to the courts. As the laws of Botswana allow, anybody who is not happy with a process has a way to try and seek redress."

Meanwhile, Masisi said the time spent at the polling stations could be improved through a digital voting system.

Some voters were at the polling stations as early as 4 a.m.

One voter, Mosedi Kenosi, said he ran out of patience due to the slow process.

"Maybe I will go back later," he said. "The process has been slow. I waited for more than three hours to vote. The verification process takes forever, which discourages voters."

The elections come as the country faces an economic downturn due to weak global diamond sales. The opposition has criticized Masisi's party, the Botswana Democratic Party, for failing to provide solutions.

Polling stations were expected to close at 7 p.m., with early results expected Thursday morning.

This story includes information from The Associated Press.

