Somalia Welcomes UN Transition Plan, Emphasizing Sovereignty and Self-Reliance

31 October 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Federal Government of Somalia has expressed its approval of a United Nations Security Council resolution that outlines the transition of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) into the United Nations Transitional Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS) over the next two years.

This decision, effective from November 1, 2024, aims to bolster Somalia's sovereignty and self-reliance.

The move was proposed by Somalia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, signaling a significant step towards the country's governance autonomy. The transition is seen as a reflection of Somalia's progress in building resilient governmental structures and advancing national reconciliation.

"The diplomatic milestone reflects the shared vision of the United Nations and Somalia for a peaceful, resilient nation, equipped to guide its own national agenda and engage as a strong international partner," stated a spokesperson from the Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This development comes as part of broader efforts to phase out UNSOM, which has been operational since 2013, focusing on supporting Somalia's transition to democracy and the rule of law. The new mission, UNTMIS, will work towards transferring responsibilities to the Somali Federal Government and local UN agencies by October 31, 2026.

The resolution was passed unanimously by the UN Security Council, underscoring international support for Somalia's path towards self-governance and stability.

This transition is expected to not only enhance Somalia's control over its security and political processes but also to foster a sustainable partnership with the international community.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.