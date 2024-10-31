Somalia Welcomes UN Transition Plan, Emphasizing Sovereignty and Self-Reliance

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Federal Government of Somalia has expressed its approval of a United Nations Security Council resolution that outlines the transition of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) into the United Nations Transitional Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS) over the next two years.

This decision, effective from November 1, 2024, aims to bolster Somalia's sovereignty and self-reliance.

The move was proposed by Somalia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, signaling a significant step towards the country's governance autonomy. The transition is seen as a reflection of Somalia's progress in building resilient governmental structures and advancing national reconciliation.

"The diplomatic milestone reflects the shared vision of the United Nations and Somalia for a peaceful, resilient nation, equipped to guide its own national agenda and engage as a strong international partner," stated a spokesperson from the Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This development comes as part of broader efforts to phase out UNSOM, which has been operational since 2013, focusing on supporting Somalia's transition to democracy and the rule of law. The new mission, UNTMIS, will work towards transferring responsibilities to the Somali Federal Government and local UN agencies by October 31, 2026.

The resolution was passed unanimously by the UN Security Council, underscoring international support for Somalia's path towards self-governance and stability.

This transition is expected to not only enhance Somalia's control over its security and political processes but also to foster a sustainable partnership with the international community.