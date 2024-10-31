Somalia: Former Somali President Farmajo Criticizes NCC Decisions, Calls for Inclusive Governance

Mogadishu, Somalia — Former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo on Wednesday sharply criticized the decisions reached by the National Consultative Council (NCC), accusing the body of exacerbating political divisions and undermining Somalia's unity.

Farmajo's critique comes in the wake of a NCC meeting which concluded without consensus, a scenario he attributes to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's leadership, particularly for the exclusion of key regional states like Puntland and Jubaland from critical discussions.

In a statement, Farmajo, who now serves as a federal lawmaker, urged the federal government to prioritize the rule of law and public interest over what he described as personal agendas.

He advocated for an approach to governance that is more inclusive, reflecting a broader consensus among Somalia's diverse political landscape.

The former president's remarks have added fuel to the ongoing political debate in Somalia, highlighting the tensions between federal and regional authorities over governance and election processes.

Farmajo's call for inclusivity echoes sentiments among various political factions who have expressed dissatisfaction with the current administration's handling of national affairs.

This development underscores the challenges Somalia faces in navigating its political transitions and maintaining national cohesion amidst internal strife and external pressures.