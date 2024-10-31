Africa: Special Envoy for Sudan Perriello Travels to Kenya, Uganda, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt

30 October 2024
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
press release

U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan Tom Perriello will travel to Kenya, Uganda, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt starting October 30 for meetings on the crisis in Sudan.

During his trip, the Special Envoy will meet with Sudanese civil society leaders and government officials from the host countries, as well as with multilateral leaders.

The Special Envoy will emphasize the need for immediate humanitarian access into and within all regions of Sudan, the importance of civilian protection, the urgency of all efforts to end the war, and the U.S. government's continued commitment to supporting a transition to civilian governance that allows the Sudanese people to shape their political future.

