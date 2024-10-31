Algeria: President of the Republic Returns to Algiers

30 October 2024
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

ALGIERS — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, returned, Wednesday afternoon, to Algiers after a three-day State visit to the Sultanate of Oman, and a working and fraternity visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Upon his arrival at Houari-Boumediene International Airport, the President of the Republic was welcomed by the Prime Minister, Nadir Larbaoui, and General Said Changeriha, the Chief of Staff of the People's National Army (PNA), and the Principal Private Secretary at the Presidency of the Republic, Boualem Boualem.

The presidential aircraft was escorted, upon its entry into the national airspace, by fighter jets from PNA air forces.

The two visits of the President of the Republic to Egypt and the Sultanate of Oman are part of bolstering the bonds of fraternity, cooperation and consultations.

