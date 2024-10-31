Algeria: His Majesty, Sultan of Oman, Honors President of the Republic With 'Al-Said' Order Medal

30 October 2024
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Muscat — His Majesty Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq, honored on Tuesday evening,in Muscat, President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, with "Al-Said" Order Medal, the highest award in the Sultanate of Oman, which bears the name of the royal family.

Only awarded to world monarchs and presidents, this medal, awarded by His Majesty Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq, is a symbol of relations of fraternity and the strong cooperation between them. He has also been awarded the famous Omani dagger.

For his part, President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, decorated His Majesty Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq, with the Medal of National Order of Merit "Athir," which embodies the spirit of fraternity that unites them.

On this occasion, the President granted His Majesty the traditional Algerian Beni Yenni saber, known as "The Flissa."

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune began a state visit to the brotherly nation of Oman on Tuesday, as part of efforts to strengthen the bonds of fraternity, cooperation, and consultation between the two brotherly countries.

