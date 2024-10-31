Kenya: Duale Flags Off 100 Electric Vehicles By Mojaev in Nairobi

31 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Linet Waite

Nairobi — Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has flagged off the first 100 fully electric vehicles from auto dealer MojaEV at the company's headquarters in Nairobi.

Duale's hailed Wednesday's event as intrumental to the government's push for a transition to e-monility as part of a campaign to reduce emissions in the transport sector, helping Kenya achieve its national emission reduction targets.

"As the transport sector currently accounts for 10 per cent of our greenhouse gas emissions, with projections rising to 17 per cent by 2030, electric vehicles are essential to reducing urban air pollution and meeting Kenya's national emission reduction goals," he noted.

The unveiling marked a significant milestone in Kenya's journey towards sustainable transportation and aligns with the country's Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy.

MojaEV, a Kenyan auto dealership specializing in electric vehicles (EVs), promotes sustainable transportation by offering a range of fully electric vehicles for both individual and commercial use.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei and Industry Principal Secretary Juma Mukhwana attended the event.

During the ceremony, CS Duale emphasized the importance of reducing transport sector emissions as a critical factor in meeting Kenya's national goals.

"This initiative will not only help mitigate climate change but also promote cleaner and more efficient transport in our cities," said CS Duale.

The introduction of electric vehicles is expected to encourage the broader adoption of e-mobility solutions in Kenya, contributing to a greener future.

As the world moves towards sustainability, Kenya's commitment to e-mobility is set to play a vital role in shaping a cleaner environment while fostering economic growth within the automotive sector.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.