Malawi: DPP, UTM, Aford, Udf Goes Tough On MEC - Demands Suspension of Voter Registration Within 14 Days

In a united front, four opposition parties in Parliament--UTM, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), and the United Democratic Front (UDF)--are calling for an immediate suspension of the 2025 elections registration process, citing significant irregularities. This demand was made during a joint press briefing held in Lilongwe.

The opposition parties have given electoral authorities a deadline of November 14 to halt the registration exercise.

Failure to comply, they warn, will lead to widespread demonstrations.

DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba stated, "We are demanding that registrations must be discontinued within two weeks; otherwise, there will be intense demonstrations [Pafa bulu pano]."

Concerns about the registration process were echoed by DPP's Jean Mathanga, who highlighted that phase one of civic and voter education began late, constituting a serious anomaly.

"We want all registrants to be given equal opportunities for voter and civic education," she said, advocating for a complete restart of the registration process to ensure fairness.

In addition to suspending the registration, the opposition parties are calling for the removal of certain officials at the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to maintain neutrality in the electoral process.

Their primary target is MEC chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja, who they allege has sympathies towards the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP), a key stakeholder in the upcoming elections.

This position was strongly reiterated by UDF Vice-President Rahim Osman, who emphasized the importance of impartiality within the electoral commission to uphold the integrity of the elections.

As the opposition amplifies its calls for reform, the political landscape in Malawi remains tense, with potential demonstrations looming if their demands are not met. The upcoming days will be critical as stakeholders navigate the path forward in the lead-up to the 2025 elections.