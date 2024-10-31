Mozambique: Constitutional Council Demands CNE Give It Minutes And Editais From 7 Provinces

Police officers who were sent to restore order during a protest in the Moma district were forced to flee after protesters set the police station on fire. The houses of the commander, the head of the administrative post, and the headquarters of the Frelimo party were also set alight.

Like the EU and Mozambican lawyers, the Constitutional Council (CC) President today demanded the results sheets (editais) and minutes of every polling station and district in seven provinces. But unlike the EU, CC President Lúcia da Luz Ribeiro must be obeyed, and she has given the National Elections Commission (CNE) eight days to produce the documents. The demand is on https://bit.ly/Moz-El-CC-50

The CC president issued the formal demand today (30 October). It covers seven provinces - Maputo city and province, Gaza, Inhambane, Tete, Zambézia and Nampula. Editias and minutes have not been requested from four provinces - Manica, Sofala, Cabo Delgado and Niassa - where there have also been problems with adulteration of the results.

The rapid demand, just a week after the CNE submitted the electoral results, suggests the CC will be investigating more deeply than after some previous elections. It also suggests that the CC has listed to vociferous complaints from observers and Mozambican civil society.