South Africa: Desperate Plea to Godongwana for Jobs, Housing, Healthcare and Education As Cost of Living Crisis Bites

The message from the streets of Cape Town was clear on Wednesday, and somewhat desperate: unions, job seekers, and civil society groups agitated for increased spending in the public sector for job creation and more capacity in schools, healthcare centres, prisons and more.

Economic growth, job creation and service delivery. These were key priorities for people who took to the streets of Cape Town on Wednesday to coincide with the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement by Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, in Parliament.

Also on the wish list of unemployed people, unions and organisations who came together were funds for job creation, protection for teachers' posts, poverty eradication projects, and health sector improvements.

In a lively march that was led by multiple unions including the Congress Of South Africa Trade Unions (Cosatu), South African Democratic Teachers Union, and Commercial Stevedoring Agriculture and Allied Workers Union, people came out in numbers with a memorandum submitted to Parliament.

Daily Maverick spoke to the protestors during the march to Parliament.

Find alternatives to generate revenue

Jamie Rasengarten, a member of the Western Cape Education Crisis Committee and part of South African Jews for a Free Palestine, is calling for the denunciation of austerity budget policies.

"I think that we recognise there are significant financial shortfalls, (however) I think the message is, quite simply, increase taxes on the rich or find alternative ways to generate money....