South Africa: 100 Days in Office - Advancing the Strategic Priorities of the GNU

The first 100 days as Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, under the Government of National Unity (GNU), have been a period of significant learning and action.

It has allowed me to engage closely with stakeholders in the sector, developing a blueprint to drive the implementation of the GNU's strategic priorities which are to fostering inclusive growth and job creation, reducing poverty and addressing the high cost of living, and building a capable, ethical, and developmental state.

The experience has been invaluable, providing me with a deeper understanding of the department's mandate, core operations, and both domestic and international context.

Alongside Minister Dr Dion George and fellow Deputy Minister Narend Singh, we recently briefed the media on our progress in the department during this period.

A key highlight of these 100 days has been the opportunity to engage with staff and various stakeholders, including the forestry sector, traditional leaders, firefighting personnel, community forest owners, young beneficiaries of departmental programs, field rangers from entities such as South African National Parks (SANParks), and industry players like the South African Weather Service (SAWS). These engagements have helped shape a shared vision for the department's future.

We kicked off our 100 days in the office by presenting the department's Budget Vote to Parliament on July 15, 2024. We delivered our department's budget vote in a month where we celebrated our national unifying figure in the form of uTata Madiba - which seemed to tie in well with our mandate of unifying our people through the Government of National Unity.

In the first 100 days, we have initiated efforts to reengineer and repackage the department's approach to wildland fire management. This involves building firefighting skills, especially in vulnerable rural communities, with a focus on women and youth. We aim to strengthen stakeholder engagement across both state and non-state actors to better deliver on our critical priorities.

As part of this initiative, I hosted stakeholder engagements with on the National Veld and Forest Fires Act, 1998 (Act No. 101 of 1998). These engagements were hosted with various stakeholders within the wildland fire management sector from both the North West and Free State. Some of the stakeholders who attended these engagements included local and provincial government departments, fire protection associations (FPAs) and other key players in the sector.

Through these stakeholder engagements, I have instructed the officials to address challenges raised in these interactive engagements such as payment delays for FPAs, challenges on the use of government firefighting vehicles, training of FPA members as well as the clarification of the roles of different stakeholders. I am satisfied with the honest discussions and note the commitment of all parties to find practical solutions.

I have recently led the 2024 Forestry Summit at the Freedom Park in Pretoria. The Summit brought all stakeholders within the forestry sector under one roof to discuss pertinent issues within the sector such as the growth and transformation of the sector, forestry sustainability and the contribution of the sector in addressing climate change.

The Summit was interactive as it provided role players with an opportunity to freely engage with us on the challenges they face in the sector. What was even more fascinating was the involvement of traditional leaders who came from various parts of the country to raise issues their communities were facing. I am pleased with the decision that came out of this frank engagement, which includes plans to go to communities to address issues they have raised.

In the month of September, I had the privilege to lead both the launch and closing ceremonies of the 2024 National Arbor Month campaign. The launch was hosted at Freedom Park in Pretoria and the closing ceremony at Fort Cox Agriculture and Forestry Training Institute in Middledrift, Eastern Cape. A total of 6000 trees were planted in both the localities that hosted these ceremonies.

The Arbor Month campaign is aimed at raising awareness among South Africans about the importance of conserving, protecting, and planting trees for the benefit of both the environment and society.

As part of the Arbor Month launch, I planted the first tree to officially initiate the Forest of Freedom at the designated site at Freedom Park in honour of the heroes and heroines who contributed to South Africa's democracy and liberation struggle. The first 30 trees planted at the Forest of Freedom marks the 30 years of Freedom and Democracy in South Africa. World leaders and other luminaries visiting Freedom Park will get an opportunity to plant a tree in the Forest of Freedom, when it is ready.

During the Arbor Month, I also took a deliberate decision to heighten the Presidential Ten Million Tree Programme, which is a clarion call by President Cyril Ramaphosa to all sectors of society led by DFFE. As the Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, I am currently driving an ambitious campaign to relaunch the Presidential Ten Million Tree Programme by planting 1 million trees in one day, on a day to be announced soon.

I want to call on all South Africans - the three spheres of Government, forestry sector, private sector, labour, academia, civil society and many others to join this ambitious campaign by pledging and committing to providing and planting trees on that specific day and going forward.

Trees are important for life. I call on all South Africans to plant trees today and build a better future for generations to come!

On July 31, we celebrated World Ranger Day at Kruger National Park, honoring the dedication of rangers who protect our natural heritage. Their commitment inspires our ongoing conservation efforts.

I also participated in the National Consultative Workshop on Early Warnings for All (EW4ALL), a UN initiative aimed at protecting people from hazardous weather events by 2027. We are committed to developing systems that not only safeguard the economy and infrastructure but also protect the lives and well-being of our people.

The first 100 days have been marked by hard work and significant strides towards delivering the priorities of the GNU.

I look forward to continuing our work, confident that together we will achieve our shared goals for a prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable South Africa.

*Bernice Swarts is the Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment