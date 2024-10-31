South Africa: Celebrating 15 Years - A Tribute to Truth, Tenacity and the Community Behind Daily Maverick

This year marks 15 years of groundbreaking journalism for independent news and investigations publisher Daily Maverick - a milestone achieved through the commitment of our journalists, dedicated staff and the unwavering support of our readers and the Maverick Insider community.

Together, we've shed light on some of South Africa's most pressing issues, driving change and accountability across the nation.

The Insider community

As we celebrate this legacy, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to those who have fuelled our journey, our Maverick Insiders. This community of dedicated individuals has been instrumental in enabling impactful journalism.

More than 31,000 Insiders cover 40% of Daily Maverick's costs, directly funding investigative reporting that holds power to account and protects the public interest. Their commitment has empowered us to produce stories that reshape society, and to continue to pursue truth and protect democracy.

The impact

Since our founding, Daily Maverick has consistently tackled the complex and often hidden forces shaping society. Our most impactful investigations include:

September 2012: Greg Marinovich's exposé, "The Murder Fields of Marikana", revealed the tragic police involvement in the killing of 34 striking miners, challenging our understanding of state power;June 2017: In collaboration with amaBhungane, #GuptaLeaks exposed the vast influence the Gupta family held over South Africa's state structures, ultimately contributing to President Jacob Zuma's resignation and fuelling the fight against corruption;October 2018: Pauli van Wyk's "The Great VBS Heist" uncovered corruption involving high-profile individuals, including...