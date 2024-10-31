Deputy minister of works and transport Veikko Nekundi was allegedly caught on video pushing and shoving an Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) commissioner during an observation trip in South Africa.

The incident, according to the video obtained by The Namibian, happened at 13h18 on 25 October, while political party representatives were overseeing the design, production, and delivery of ballot papers at a warehouse in South Africa.

The video shows an apparent altercation between Nekundi and Commissioner Pius Iikwambi following a heated exchange among the observers.

Nekundi accused Iikwambi of siding with the South African printing company.

The incident happened at the Johannesburg-based warehouse of Ren-Form, a close corporation that won the controversial N$6.2-million ballot tender for the presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for 27 November.

Nekundi represented Swapo as an observer, but was allegedly not allowed back to examine the process after the altercation.

He confirmed the incident yesterday, and blamed the altercation on both Ren-Form and Iikwambi.

"The company refused to answer our queries on the so-called power failure at the warehouse and some ballot papers we discovered somewhere. Upon enquiry, the international business development executive of Ren-Form wanted to chase us out of the premises to which we refused," he told The Namibian yesterday.

He added: "Subsequently, the manager went to call the commissioners. Without listening to our side, the commissioner concerned jumped to the protection of the company. I requested him not to be on the side of the company, which he refused. That is the background of the incident which was amicably resolved."

In the video, Nekundi can be seen raising his hand, pointing fingers and then pushing Iikwambi. Others who attended the meeting said Nekundi complained about regime change.

A source from one of the parties says they did not observe the printing, packaging, loading and transportation of the ballot papers, as the company refused to grant them that access.

"At times, they just gave us only 20 minutes to go in the factory and to get out," says the source.

Two weeks ago, the ECN warned political parties against any form of violence and hate speech after recent "worrying" incidents.

ECN chairperson Elsie Nghikembua said the commission has observed worrying acts of violence and hate speech during political campaigns in some parts of the country.

"This has the potential to negatively affect the electoral democracy we have embraced over the years as a peace-loving nation," she said.

WITNESS

Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters spokesperson Teresa Hammering, who witnessed the incident, yesterday said the altercation came as a result of ballot papers that were left unattended.

"When questions were asked, that observer [Nekundi] was answered in a rude manner which triggered him and he went out of the professional zone, taking things personally, which then created the whole argument," she told The Namibian from South Africa.

According to Hamurenge, the ECN's explanation was that the ballot papers were testers.

"We questioned it. It was explained to us that it was a 'tester'. At the end of the day, it leaves us with unanswered questions which even the commissioner can't answer," she said.

Hamurenge, who corroborated Nekundi's version, said the ECN did not handle the commotion well.

"That's why the commissioner was pushed, because of the manner in which he came at the commotion that was taking place. He almost got himself hurt," she said.

Hamurenge said the commissioner endangered himself.

"If there wasn't anyone behind him when he was pushed, he could have had a bad fall. The ECN made the matter worse, because instead of understanding what the matter was, they were siding with the company which frustrated the particular individual [Nekundi] even more."

The observers are set to fly back to Namibia today, after spending nine days observing the design, production and delivery of ballot papers in South Africa.

"Throughout the whole process, we felt that something was not right. But as they say, if you don't have facts, you can't really act," said Hamurenge.

"Certain actions actually make you question the whole process and how the commissioners were not on our side and that everything we say is incorrect. Are the commissioners representing the printing company, or are they here to protect the observers so that we leave with full trust in the process?" she asked.

Swapo deputy secretary general Uahekua Herunga yesterday said the party was not aware of the incident.

"I am hearing it for the first time from you. The commissioner has not reported anything to us and we have not received any information regarding the said incident," he said.

ECN spokesperson Mulauli Siluka says they will respond to questions today. Iikwambi read the WhatsApp messages sent to him but did not reply. Ren-Form did not respond to questions sent to it.

Nekundi was saved by Swapo vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who added his name to her list of 10 nominated candidates, after he failed to make it to Swapo's top 96 list at the electoral college.

Nekundi replaced sport ministry executive director Erastus Haitengela on the vice president's list.