Zimbabwe: Preparing for Rainy Season for Goats, Sheep Farmers

As Zimbabwe approaches the rainy season, goat and sheep farmers are confronted with the dual challenge of preparing for the blessings and potential risks that accompany the rains.

The transition from the dry to the rainy season necessitates more than just hope for abundant pasture; it calls for strategic planning to ensure livestock remain healthy, well-fed, and protected from weather-related threats.

According to the 2024/2025 forecast from Zimbabwe's Meteorological Services Department, released following the Twenty-Ninth Southern Africa Regional Climate Outlook Forum (SARCOF-29), this rainy season coincides with a weak La Niña phase. This generally indicates favourable rainfall from November to March, especially in the latter part of the season -- a promising sign for farmers who have endured drought and high feed costs.

However, El Niño-related fluctuations, particularly in the southern and western regions, mean that rainfall may be variable, heightening the need for careful, proactive planning.

Farmers can look forward to improved grazing conditions with the prospect of lush forage and greener pastures. Yet, it's essential to balance optimism with vigilance, as excess moisture also brings risks such as disease, muddy pastures, and water scarcity in certain areas.

This week's instalment provides a comprehensive guide for farmers on how to prepare for the rainy season effectively. It covers practical strategies to ensure a seamless seasonal transition, safeguard animal health, and maximise productivity.

Health and Disease Management

Increased rainfall brings higher humidity, which often heightens disease risks for livestock.

Common issues include foot rot, respiratory infections, and parasite infestations such as liver fluke and gastrointestinal worms, which thrive in wet environments. Farmers should remember to vaccinate for pulpy kidney disease before administering deworming to ensure that animals are protected against it as they change from dry to green pastures.

Farmers should implement comprehensive herd health plans, ensuring all livestock are up-to-date on vaccinations for diseases prevalent in wet conditions.

Regular deworming is essential, and farmers should adopt rotational grazing practices to reduce the spread of parasites. Farmers should locate animals in areas with proper drainage to minimise hoof and skin infections and reduce the likelihood of mud-borne diseases.

Pasture and Feed Management

Coming from a drought season, farmers have to deal with the impact of drought and moisture stress on pasture quality. Good rangeland management practices should be embraced to avoid compromising livestock nutrition and productivity.

Farmers should begin by assessing the carrying capacity of their land, ensuring it can sustain their herd size without overgrazing. Reseeding pastures with resilient grasses -- specifically perennial and drought -- tolerant and flood -- tolerant -- can help pastures endure the rainy season's variable conditions and maintain consistent forage availability.

Supplementing natural pasture with stored feeds is also essential.

Hay, silage, and drought-resistant feed alternatives like legume-based fodder or protein blocks can provide nutritional support when pasture quality declines or grazing areas become waterlogged.

These supplements improve livestock health and resilience and help preserve natural pasture areas by reducing grazing pressure during critical times.

Adapting agroecology and conservation agriculture initiatives like the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme to small livestock farming can further support sustainable pasture management.

Utilising techniques to conserve soil moisture and reduce erosion can help farmers to maintain pasture productivity and quality.

Implementing crop rotation with legumes, which enriches the soil with nitrogen, and mulching to retain moisture are among the programme's strategies that work well in pasture conservation.

These practices ultimately enhance the longevity of grazing areas, making them more resilient to seasonal variability and supporting a more reliable feed supply year-round.

Water Supply and Irrigation

Ensuring a reliable water supply is essential for livestock farmers, especially in areas where rainfall may be inconsistent or limited. Farmers should consider investing in water storage solutions, such as portable tanks or cisterns, to capture and retain rainwater during heavy rainfall.

Stored rainwater can be a backup during dry spells, helping sustain livestock and irrigate fodder crops when natural sources are insufficient.

Implementing small-scale irrigation systems, like drip irrigation or basic canal setups, can significantly improve water efficiency.

Drip irrigation, in particular, allows for targeted watering, reducing waste and ensuring that water is directed to essential forage crops.

These methods are especially valuable during drier parts of the rainy season or in regions prone to lower rainfall.

Government and local organisations are actively working on water resilience initiatives to support farmers, including the construction of boreholes, dam repairs, and developing other water points in drought-prone areas.

In regions where water sources are scarce, farmers can form co-operatives to share access to communal water points, promoting a sustainable approach to resource management.

Shelter and Infrastructure Improvements

Proper shelter protects animals from direct rainfall, cold drafts, and extreme weather.

Structures should have sloped floors and adequate drainage to prevent waterlogging and minimise the risk of foot rot and respiratory diseases.

Raised platforms for feeding areas

can help keep feed dry and reduce the risk of spoilage while preventing animals from ingesting contaminated or muddy food. Adequate roofing and drainage around enclosures are critical to prevent water from stagnating around shelters, which can become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and other disease vectors.

Financial and Insurance Preparations

Given the increased unpredictability of weather, farmers may find financial stability through weather-indexed insurance, which compensates them during significant weather impacts, such as droughts or floods. This financial safety net can help recover losses and maintain livestock care routines. Insurance programmes tailored explicitly to smallholder livestock farmers are gaining traction in the country and are supported by farmer organisations such as the Zimbabwe Farmers Union.

Climate-Smart Practices and Sustainable Planning

Farmers are advised to adopt climate-smart practices, such as diversifying fodder crops with drought-tolerant varieties like sorghum and millet, which provide high nutritional value and are resilient to dry and wet conditions. Crop rotation with drought-tolerant legumes can help improve soil structure and reduce the risk of overgrazing.

Planning for early planting and exploring organic fertiliser options are also vital for maintaining pasture quality, especially in degraded areas. Diversifying operations to include poultry or smaller animals

that are easier to manage in varied climates may provide additional income sources and resilience.

Emergency Preparedness and Contingency Planning

Weather conditions are unpredictable due to climate change and El Niño, necessitating a strong contingency plan. Farmers must create emergency kits with essential veterinary

supplies, water storage, and non-perishable feed. Building relationships with nearby farmers for mutual support and sharing resources during emergencies can be invaluable.

Furthermore, identifying alternative grazing areas that are less prone to waterlogging or drought can help manage livestock movement during adverse weather.

Record-Keeping and Tracking

Keeping detailed records on animal health, breeding cycles, and pasture quality will provide insights into patterns and inform decisions for future seasons. Monitoring weather forecasts and regularly consulting local agricultural extension and VET officers will help farmers stay

informed and make timely adjustments. The Meteorological Services Department provides regular updates on rainfall and weather patterns, which are valuable for proactive planning.

Conclusion

Small livestock farmers in the country need to take proactive measures to position themselves to better handle the unique challenges they face during the rainy season.

Preparedness not only enhances livestock welfare but also promotes long-term sustainability, fosters resilience in an ever-changing climate, ensures profitability of farming

operations and contributes to food security in the country.

