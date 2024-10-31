Zimbabwe: Simba Bhora's Ndiraya Not Celebrating Yet

Despite still being in control of their Premier Soccer League title destiny, Simba Bhora coach Tonderai Ndiraya is not about to celebrate yet as he feels the job is not done yet.

Simba Bhora are at the summit of the log standings with 60 points followed by FC Platinum who are second with 54 points.

With four matches left before the curtain comes down on the title challenge that has become a two-horse race also involving former champions FC Platinum, Simba Bhora need to amass seven more points in order to cross the line.

But after watching his charges miss out on the Chibuku Super Cup final, Ndiraya wants them to be fully focused on wrapping a maiden Premiership title which is in their reach.

The former Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos coach feels that chasing a league and cup double may have proved too much for his team.

"We have done so well to compete on two fronts, if you ask me, so when you are competing in two competitions you are always thinking of the other one.

"But now we are going to be focused and we are going to concentrate on the league, that gives us time to really focus on the big one.

"For me, it (the PSL championship title) is the big one," said Ndiraya.

His team have a six-point lead over FC Platinum and Ndiraya knows that it is not enough when there are 12 more points at stake.

"It's not over yet, six points, in football it's not much, but it's also a good cushion, if you ask me."

He called on his charges to be focused and yet cautious as they seek to navigate their remaining games, which start this Saturday with a tough home assignment against CAPS United at Wadzanayi.

"Where we are, we are at a critical stage of the season.

"We really need to organise ourselves and take the game to all the opponents that we are going to be playing against.

"If we do that, then we have a huge, huge chance of winning the league and what is important is for us to push, put more energy, concentrate more and push to the end.

"Sometimes we have to give credit to the players, last year we were eliminated in the first round (Chibuku Super Cup) and this year we went out in the semi-finals and it is a massive improvement.

"We are in the second year in the league so there is so much progress and we wanted to get into the final but in some way it gives us some space and time to concentrate on the league," said Ndiraya.

After hosting CAPS United at their Shamva fortress, Simba Bhora, will then make the long trip to relegation-threatened Arenel in Bulawayo.

But it is their visit to Zvishavane for a date against FC Platinum in the penultimate game, which could be an explosive show at Mandava.

Simba Bhora will complete their 2024 fixture programme with a home tie against ZPC Kariba.

On their part FC Platinum begin their title run-in with a clash against Dynamos at Rufaro on Saturday.

After the Dynamos assignment, FC Platinum will entertain Bulawayo Chiefs, Simba Bhora and TelOne in their remaining fixtures.