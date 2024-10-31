Zimbabwe: Gems Leave for Historic UK Tour

The Zimbabwe senior national netball team, the Gems have expressed optimism on their prospects in the Celtic Cup International Series which kick-off in Scotland and Wales tomorrow.

Coach Ropafadzo Mutsauki and his girls along with other officials including Zimbabwe Netball Association president Leticia Chipandu left yesterday afternoon via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and are scheduled to touch down in the UK this morning.

The historic meet is split into two with the first part set to be a six-day tri-nations world ranking games running in Cardiff and Glasgow until November 6.

It will feature Zimbabwe, Scotland and Wales while the second segment of the contest will see the Gems, Welsh Feathers, Scottish Thistles and Northern Ireland Warriors battling it out for the Celtic Cup in Glasgow from November 7-10.

This will be Zimbabwe's first international tournament outside Africa, other than the World Cup, and the Gems feel they are in a good space to compete against their better-ranked opponents.

Another interesting duel, which bookmarks just how important the Gems are now being seen in world netball, will see them taking on the second-best ranked team in the world, England in an international friendly in Manchester on November 12.

Gems captain Felistas Kwangwa spent two years playing for Surrey Storm in the England Vitality League and will lead the girls as the most experienced member on this trip.

"We are really excited as a team. We have worked so much in the past few weeks. I believe when we get there, we will be ready for the tournament," said Kwangwa.

"When we get there, we will have the first games, a tri-nations tournament and that will also help us prepare for the Celtic Cup.

"I think we will be able to see where we are from how we would have played. But I would like to tell the nation that we will make it and they will be proud."

"I believe after this Celtic Cup, Zimbabwe would be ranked in the top-10.

"We have been looking for these opportunities for so many years and we are happy."

Kwangwa's defensive partner, Takadanaishe Assah Zimusi, is also cherishing the opportunity.

"I would like to thank ZINA and everyone who organised this for the country. It is a great opportunity for us and a huge platform for the Gems to showcase what they can do," said Zimusi.

"We have prepared so well as a team and I believe we will make the country proud. We will fight for the badge and show that we are really a netball nation worth their salt. We are going out there, to try to assert ourselves and get a better world ranking at the end."

The Gems are a mixture of experience and youth with coach Mutsauki expressing confidence the fusion will reward the nation in the UK.

Zimbabwe Gems Squad:

Takadanaishe Assah Siyai Zimusi, Felistas Kwanga, Blessing Kahari, Faith Mutero, Thandiwe Mashore, Ursula Ndlovu, Anifa Luya, Chipo Shoko, Elizabeth Mushore, Tafadzwa Mawango, Thandazile Ndlovu, Nicole Muzanenhamo, Sharon Bwanali, Upenyu Muyambo, Nobukhosi Ndlovu