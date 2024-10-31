Zimbabwe/Eswatini: Chiragwi Reinforces CHAN Squad for Eswatini Clash

Takesure Chiragwi has moved in to plug the holes in the Warriors defence as he aims to overturn a 3-0 deficit against Eswatini in the Africa Nations Championships first round, second leg qualifier at Mbombela Stadium in South Africa on Saturday.

The Ngezi Platinum Stars coach, who is assistant to Warriors gaffer Michael Nees, has been given the responsibility to guide Zimbabwe's development side in their bid for a place at the CHAN finals tournament to be jointly staged by Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda in February next year.

An aggregate win over Eswatini will carry the Warriors into the final round match-up against Madagascar with the victors punching their ticket to the tournament, which is exclusive to players plying their trade in their home leagues.

But Zimbabwe face a tough task trying to overturn the huge deficit which they incurred after an experiment to throw in predominantly greenhorns into the fray backfired terribly when collapsing like a deck of cards at their adopted Obed Itani Chilume Stadium home in Francistown, Botswana last Sunday.

It was a disastrous showing by Chiragwi's rookie outfit with their lack of international experience being laid bare in the scorching Francistown heat and against a team coached by former Zimbabwe mentor Zdravko Logarusic.

Ironically Loga's only in charge of the Warriors came at the same venue when a Perfect Chikwende solitary strike gave the victory that earned the country a place in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

There were however, concerns with the manner in which the Warriors broke down against an Eswatini side who ordinarily should be there for the taking by Zimbabwe.

And Chiragwi has identified defence as the weakest department, which needs some urgent attention.

He has not tinkered too heavily though after adding the highly-rated Malvern Hativagoni who plays for Ngezi on loan from Bulawayo Chiefs and Dynamos vice-captain and right back Emmanuel Jalai.

Hativagoni joined the rest of the squad in Botswana where the Warriors stayed on after that mauling and he will travel together with his teammates to South Africa today.

Dynamos goalkeeper Martin Mapisa has also been added on to replace the error-prone but injured Donovan Bernard.

ZIFA spokesperson Mike Madoda confirmed the development and said Mapisa and Jalai, who has replaced Thubelihle Jubane, will travel straight to South Africa where they will link up with the rest of the players today.

"I can confirm that coach Takesure Chiragwi has drafted in Ngezi Platinum Stars defender Malvern Hativagoni who has since travelled to Francistown, Botswana to link up with the team.

"He is already there and preparing for the return leg set for South Africa on Saturday," said Madoda.

"In the same vein, Dynamos goalkeeper Martin Mapisa and Emmanuel Jalai have been added to replace Donovan Bernard and Emmanuel Jalai.

"They were already complying with camp requirements after they were told to go on standby yesterday.

Chiragwi's defence was vulnerable on Sunday and Bernard did not help matters between the sticks.

Jubane has apparently suffered the consequences after his Manica Diamonds coach Jairos Tapera lashed out at ZIFA for withholding him when he needed him in the Chibuku Super Cup semi-final against Dynamos last Sunday.

The Warriors should reorganise effectively to stand a chance to overturn the deficit and stay in the hunt for the next round of qualification.