Zimbabwe: Fit-Again Nakamba Relishes Zim Return

Warriors skipper Marvelous Nakamba is on the road to full recovery and is hoping to play a more impactful role when Zimbabwe play Kenya in a decisive 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group J qualifier that has been tentatively set for Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane on November 15.

Nakamba has been battling a recurrent knee injury, which forced him out of the Warriors' 3-1 victory against Namibia at Orlando stadium on October 14.

He had failed to last the distance in the first clash against the Brave Warriors, four days earlier at the same venue.

Zimbabwe coach Michael Nees later explained that the move was also aimed at managing Nakamba's recovery path by not overloading the player who had endured a long layoff.

Similarly, Luton Town coach Rob Edwards also has a special recovery plan for the combative midfielder who has now played a combined 54 minutes for the Hatters since returning from international duty.

The 30-year-old Nakamba played 32 minutes when he came on as a second half substitute in Luton Town's 3-0 win over Watford at Kenilworth Road on October 19.

He was an unused substitute when Luton lost 2-1 at home against Sunderland on October 23.

Nakamba was then brought on in the 58th minute when the Hatters fluffed a 2-0 lead and ended up losing 2-3 against Coventry last Saturday.

Luton have had a slow start to life back in the English Championship as they are now third from bottom after 12 rounds.

Nakamba has featured in six of those matches because of his special recovery plan.

However, a source close to Nakamba told Zimpapers Sports Hub that the former Aston Villa man was recovering well.

"The boy is doing well, he says he is almost back to full fitness," said the source.

"He is actually pushing so that he can be at full throttle when Zimbabwe play against Kenya in South Africa.

"Remember this will be a decisive match and as the skipper he feels he has to be there to help his nation qualify for the AFCON finals," added the source.

The Warriors are second in Group J with eight points and two behind log leaders Cameroon, going into the final two qualifiers.

Zimbabwe stand on the verge of securing a place at the next Nations Cup edition in Morocco but that is only if they avoid defeat against Kenya in their next assignment.

Should the unthinkable happen and the Warriors falter against the Harambee Stars, Nees men will be left facing the daunting task of needing to beat already qualified Group J leaders Cameroon (10 points) in Doula in their final assignment.

The Warriors have eight points, while Kenya are on four and Namibia are the only team in the group without a point.

ZIFA are yet to finalise on the venue of the Warriors last home game, but the association have strongly hinted at the match being staged in Polokwane, subject to the Confederation of African Football also giving their greenlight on Peter Mokaba, a 2010 World Cup venue.

"We are waiting for confirmation from the Confederation of African Football but we want to go for Polokwane," revealed ZIFA chief executive officer, Yvonne Manwa.

"Of course, we have to move with pace in terms of confirming everything but it all hinges on CAF.

"If we do not get the greenlight on Polokwane, then we might as well go back to Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg,"

The Warriors enjoyed massive support at Orlando Stadium when they thrashed Namibia 3-1 on October 14, a few days after a slender 1-0 win in an empty arena, after the Namibian FA shut out fans.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Belief is that more fans can pack Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane because of the venue's proximity to Zimbabwe.

Polokwane is just over 200km from Zimbabwe's border town of Beitbridge.

Apart from Nakamba, Nees is also keenly following Tinotenda Kadewere's progress and praying that all his key players will be fit and available for this crucial encounter.

France based striker, Kadewere, is back in action at Nantes, after he was ruled out of the back-to-back encounters against Namibia.

The 28-year-old striker started for Nantes who lost 3-1 at Strasbourg last Sunday.

Kadewere has made seven appearances for Nantes but is yet to open his goal-scoring account this term.