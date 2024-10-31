Zimbabwe: Global Cabinetry Maker Oppein Lauds Zim

OHome Group, the world's largest cabinetry maker, ranks the Zimbabwean market ahead of regional peers despite having been in the country for only two years.

Oppein Zimbabwe operates under a franchise of China's OPPEIN Home Group, a leading global manufacturer of kitchen cabinets, wardrobes and other home furnishings solutions.

Established in 1994, it has grown to become the largest cabinetry manufacturer in the world.

The company is known for its innovative designs, high-quality materials and advanced manufacturing techniques.

OPPEIN Group global director Tim Shen said Zimbabwe had so far delivered stronger performance compared to other African countries.

OPPEIN has franchises in Kenya, Uganda and South Africa.

He made the comments on Tuesday afternoon shortly after touching down at Robert Mugabe International Airport for his tour of the group's operations in Zimbabwe.

Speaking through a translator, Mr Shen expressed optimism about the future of OPPEIN's operations in Zimbabwe.

He noted that the country's market had shown remarkable resilience and growth potential, surpassing expectations in a relatively short period.

"We hope that in future it will continue to grow," he said.

He emphasised Zimbabwe's significance as one of China's largest trade and economic partners and expressed keenness to leverage this strong relationship to further expand business within the country.

Zimbabwe and China also enjoy strong and cordial political relations dating back to the time of the country's struggle for independence from Britain.

Mr Shen said Zimbabwe had shown remarkable potential as a market for high-quality home furnishings and was optimistic about the future and committed to further strengthening the group's presence in the country.

In an interview, OPPEIN Zimbabwe director Ms Synx Mahlamvana said hosting one of the most senior officials of OPPEIN Group at the global level was a testament to the relevance and potential of the Zimbabwean market.

"The visit of such a high-ranking OPPEIN official is a clear indication of the importance of the Zimbabwean market to the company's global strategy," said Ms Mahlamvana.

"We are proud to be part of OPPEIN's growth story in Africa and committed to deliver world-class products and services to our customers."

OPPEIN Group, founded by Chinese billionaire Yao Liangsong, boasts a massive international presence with over 7 200 franchise showrooms in about 188 countries.

Beyond its impressive reach, OPPEIN offers a comprehensive suite of home design solutions, including high-quality kitchens, wardrobes, bespoke furniture, bathroom products, interior doors, and windows.

In 2023, OPPEIN secured the top spot globally for kitchen cabinet production and sales, reaching a staggering 850 000 sets.

This reflects their consistent growth, with 29 consecutive years of increasing revenue.

In 2022 alone, turnover reached US$3,24 billion, and total cabinet sales exceeded six million sets. Their products have found a home in over 118 countries, contributing to a market value surpassing US$15,3 billion in March 2021.

OPPEIN Group differentiates itself in international markets through a unique blend of Italian design aesthetics, European quality standards, and a convenient one-stop shop approach for all home furnishing needs.

It further solidifies its customer focus by providing reliable local services in each region that the group operates in.