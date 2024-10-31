Zimbabwe: Zim to Host Aca Agm

Zimbabwe Cricket will this Saturday host the Africa Cricket Association (ACA)'s annual meeting (AGM) in Harare.

Twenty-three members who make up the ACA are expected to grace the indaba meeting, which will seek to address cricket development on the development of the continent.

The meeting also seeks to address key initiatives and strategies to drive the growth and sustainability of cricket on the continent.

Among the issues addressed by the stakeholders and the top administrators from across the continent include game development, infrastructure investment, competitive opportunities and fostering strong governance across member countries.

Zimbabwe Cricket chairman who is also the interim vice-chairperson for the ACA, Tavengwa Mukuhlani said that meeting will set the foundation for building a strong inclusive cricket ecosystem for the continent.

"We are looking forward to welcoming delegates from across the continent to our beautiful country and to constructive discussions that will benefit African cricket at all levels.

"This gathering is an opportunity for Zimbabwe and the ACA community to share insights and strengthen our collaboration to build a stronger, more inclusive cricket ecosystem in Africa," said Mukuhlani.

The association has been pivotal in nurturing cricket's growth in Africa, organising tournaments and development programmes to cultivate young talent and promote the sport.

This year's AGM is expected to produce a roadmap that will accelerate cricket's popularity and accessibility, ensuring a robust future for the sport on the continent.

"The importance of this AGM is that it's an election year that will usher in new directors from the floor," said ACA executive director Cassim Suliman.

Accountability and responsibility will be the order of the day," he added.

Zimbabwe's hosting of the annual meeting comes at a time when former Chevrons coach Dave Houghton challenged the country to play a leading role in the development of the sport in the country.

"When I look at these other teams in Africa now, I think we have a duty to help them get better and to make African cricket stronger throughout the continent.

Africa currently has only South Africa and Zimbabwe as the Test Playing nations.