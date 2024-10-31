Zimbabwe Delegation in China

A Zimbabwean delegation led by Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Deputy Minister Kudakwashe Mupamhanga is currently in China at the invitation of the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe.

The delegation also includes Members of Parliament, officials from the Zanu PF Youth League, and young politicians.

Their visit commenced on October 26 and will run through to November 3 as the two countries continue furthering people to people exchanges.

China and Zimbabwe continue to enjoy cordial relations that have since been elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic partnership.

A brochure of the delegation said the visit to China was a follow through to the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit held in September.

"For the purpose of implementing relevant measures regarding the partnership initiative for people-to-people exchanges put forward at the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), and fostering amicable exchanges between China and Zimbabwe, particularly among the youth, the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe has extended an invitation to a Zimbabwean delegation of young political elites to visit Beijing and Weihai, Shandong Province of China from October 26 to November 3.

"During their stay in China, the activities will be organised by the China Soong Ching Ling Science and Culture Centre for Young People and the Foreign Affairs Office of Weihai Municipal People's Government," it reads.