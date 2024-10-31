Zimbabwe Delegation in China

31 October 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Wallace Ruzvidzo

A Zimbabwean delegation led by Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Deputy Minister Kudakwashe Mupamhanga is currently in China at the invitation of the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe.

The delegation also includes Members of Parliament, officials from the Zanu PF Youth League, and young politicians.

Their visit commenced on October 26 and will run through to November 3 as the two countries continue furthering people to people exchanges.

China and Zimbabwe continue to enjoy cordial relations that have since been elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic partnership.

A brochure of the delegation said the visit to China was a follow through to the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit held in September.

"For the purpose of implementing relevant measures regarding the partnership initiative for people-to-people exchanges put forward at the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), and fostering amicable exchanges between China and Zimbabwe, particularly among the youth, the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe has extended an invitation to a Zimbabwean delegation of young political elites to visit Beijing and Weihai, Shandong Province of China from October 26 to November 3.

"During their stay in China, the activities will be organised by the China Soong Ching Ling Science and Culture Centre for Young People and the Foreign Affairs Office of Weihai Municipal People's Government," it reads.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.