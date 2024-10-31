Zimbabwe: Council Hunts for Finance Director

Harare City Council is hunting for a new finance director after going for more than eight years without a substantive one due to bickering among councillors.

The city is also searching for a director of urban planning services, a new post that arose after President Mnangagwa directed all local authorities to have fully-fledged planning departments to curb the mushrooming of haphazard settlements around the country.

According to President Mnangagwa's directive, contained in the "Call to Action-No Compromise to Service Delivery," blueprint, urban planning is a must for councils.

In a notice, the Harare City Council said the new finance boss must be able to provide strategic direction and leadership in the formulation and implementation of council's goals, objectives and strategies.

The finance director is also expected to manage financial processes to ensure a healthy and sustainable balance sheet for council.

Council's last finance director was Mr Tendai Kwenda who was on suspension since 2015 battling legal battles before bouncing back shortly in 2022.

The city had recommended for his dismissal to the Local Government Board, but that was turned down.

Mr Kwenda, however, later agreed with council to part ways.

During Mr Kwenda's suspension Stanley Ndemera was the acting finance boss before he was arrested and jailed on corruption related charges.

Ndemera was replaced by Mr Godfrey Kusangaya who is presently the acting finance director.