Zimbabwe: Council Hunts for Finance Director

31 October 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

Harare City Council is hunting for a new finance director after going for more than eight years without a substantive one due to bickering among councillors.

The city is also searching for a director of urban planning services, a new post that arose after President Mnangagwa directed all local authorities to have fully-fledged planning departments to curb the mushrooming of haphazard settlements around the country.

According to President Mnangagwa's directive, contained in the "Call to Action-No Compromise to Service Delivery," blueprint, urban planning is a must for councils.

In a notice, the Harare City Council said the new finance boss must be able to provide strategic direction and leadership in the formulation and implementation of council's goals, objectives and strategies.

The finance director is also expected to manage financial processes to ensure a healthy and sustainable balance sheet for council.

Council's last finance director was Mr Tendai Kwenda who was on suspension since 2015 battling legal battles before bouncing back shortly in 2022.

The city had recommended for his dismissal to the Local Government Board, but that was turned down.

Mr Kwenda, however, later agreed with council to part ways.

During Mr Kwenda's suspension Stanley Ndemera was the acting finance boss before he was arrested and jailed on corruption related charges.

Ndemera was replaced by Mr Godfrey Kusangaya who is presently the acting finance director.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.