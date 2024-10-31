Morocco: King's Prosecutor Opens Investigation, Keeps Person in Police Custody for Reportedly Committing Criminal Acts Punishable By Law

Rabat — The King's Public Prosecutor at the Casablanca First Instance Court has announced that, following false information published on certain social networking platforms concerning the conditions and circumstances of the investigation and the placement of a person in police custody, the Public Prosecutor's Office at this court has ordered the opening of a judicial investigation against the interested party, suspected of having committed criminal acts punishable by law, in particular the reporting of a notoriously fictitious crime which he knows does not exist and the dissemination of numerous false information.

In line with instructions from the Public Prosecutor's Office, the person concerned was arrested for questioning, and in view of the needs of the investigation, the Public Prosecutor's Office ordered that he remain in custody in accordance with the legal provisions in force, according to the same source.

The Public Prosecutor's Office is thus in charge of managing all the procedures involved in the investigation carried out by the National Criminal Investigation Brigade in this case, and will ensure that the necessary legal measures are taken, in the light of the results of the investigation, once completed.