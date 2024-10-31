Kenya: Ugandans Give Kenya Ports Authority Nod of Approval

Uganda, which is KPA's largest transit customer, remains integral to the port's operations, with a substantial share of cargo directed towards the country.

A recent independent Customer Satisfaction Survey has shown that a majority of Ugandan users of Kenya's Mombasa Port are pleased with the Kenya Ports Authority's (KPA) progress in streamlining cargo clearance processes.

The survey, conducted by Nairobi-based research firm SBO Training Ltd, awarded KPA a customer satisfaction index of 79%, an increase from 70% in 2020.

The survey gathered responses from seven countries that rely on Mombasa for both imports and exports, including 250 respondents from Uganda.

According to the study, over half of the respondents noted positive changes at the port over the past year, with many highlighting the introduction of modern technology as a key improvement.

Ugandan users, in particular, expressed the highest satisfaction with the innovations KPA has introduced over the past five years.

Uganda, which is KPA's largest transit customer, remains integral to the port's operations, with a substantial share of cargo directed towards the country.

Speaking at the survey results' dissemination in Kampala on October 24, SBO Training Managing Director Boniface Ngahu emphasized the region-wide improvements in customer satisfaction with KPA.

"Uganda rated KPA higher than other markets across various parameters, including customer care and stakeholder relations, for embracing modern technologies and being innovative," Ngahu stated.

He encouraged KPA to continue its innovation efforts to enhance customer satisfaction further.

Technology adoption has been a strong factor in boosting trust in KPA, which rose from 68% to 84% in the latest survey.

A notable advancement is Kargo Pay, a 24/7 remote payment system introduced last year, praised for its convenience and flexibility in settling port charges.

Respondents reported a strong uptake of this new system, which has streamlined the payment process for users.

The survey findings also indicate a resurgence in container traffic at Mombasa Port, now at about 1.8 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), surpassing pre-pandemic levels of 1.4 million TEUs.

Uganda's import volume stood at more than 6.2 million tonnes in 2023, edging closer to the pre-pandemic peak of 7.6 million metric tonnes, while exports grew significantly, nearly doubling to 829,400 tonnes from a pre-pandemic 486,000 metric tonnes.

In response to the expanding regional economies and increased cargo volumes--over 90% of which pass through Mombasa--KPA has launched a four-year strategic plan aimed at further elevating customer experience.

The plan focuses on digitalization, terminal automation, real-time information on operations, and the introduction of 'smart' gates to reduce truck turnaround time to two days.

Representing KPA Managing Director William Ruto, Mr. Peter Masinde assured attendees of KPA's commitment to enhancing service delivery and reducing truck turnaround times.

He noted that KPA has already initiated upgrades to the operating system to facilitate faster processing, real-time tracking of containers, and other technological innovations aimed at minimizing delays.

The dissemination event, attended by top exporters, importers, and logistics companies, also underscored KPA's commitment to facilitating Ugandan trade.

Ms Miriam Mwakundia, KPA's manager of marketing and customer experience, announced plans to introduce a 'green channel' for Uganda's Authorized Economic Operators (AEOs), covering about 40% of the country's international trade value.

The Ugandan business community commended the KPA team in Uganda, led by Ms. Betty W. Mkonyi, for their consistent support and responsiveness.

Ngahu concluded by recommending that KPA sustain its service delivery initiatives to maintain the upward trend in customer satisfaction.