Kenya: KPC Completes Second Phase of Nairobi-Eldoret Pipeline Upgrade, Boosting Fuel Flow Rate to 515 M³ Per Hour

Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has completed the second phase of the Line IV (Nairobi-Eldoret pipeline) upgrade project, increasing the product flow rate along the 14-inch western Kenya pipeline to 515 cubic meters (M³) per hour, up from the previous rate of 330 M³ per hour.

The project, which began in 2022, features a fully-fledged pump station at Ngema (PS22) equipped with two mainline pumps operating in a 1+1 mode (one pump operating and another on standby).

During the project's technical handover ceremony held in Ngema, Mr. David Muriuki, the Infrastructure General Manager and Project Engineer, expressed optimism about the impact of the Line IV upgrade. "With the accelerated flow rate of 515 M³ per hour, up from an average of 380 M³ per hour, KPC will certainly meet the product demand in Western Kenya," he stated.

"The Line IV upgrade project was designed to enhance product availability in Western Kenya depots and ensure that neighbouring countries have sufficient fuel to support their economies. The depots in Nakuru, Kisumu, and Eldoret are pillars of KPC's export market, serving Rwanda, Burundi, Northern Tanzania, South Sudan, Uganda, and DRC," added Commissioning Engineer Mr. James Kimaiyos.

"We will gradually increase the current flow rate of 515 M³/hr based on product demand, aiming for an optimal rate of 757 M³/hr once the third phase of the upgrade project is complete. Plans are also underway to reconfigure the Nairobi Terminal (PS21) to a 2+1 mode (two pumps running and one on standby), ensuring maximum utilization of the pipeline," he explained.

"The completion of this project marks a pivotal moment for KPC and the oil and gas sector at large. This is the first time a local contractor has been entrusted with the full scope of constructing a pumping station, and the successful completion of the project demonstrates the growing capability of local expertise, signaling a new era for infrastructure development in the region," said Andrew Birir, the Principal Assistant to the Project Engineer.

Mr. Raymond Chemweno of Strata Industrial Limited, the local project contractor, expressed gratitude to KPC for providing a conducive working environment that enabled the successful delivery of the project. "The professionalism with which we were handled by KPC during the project is commendable. We have completed many projects, but this one stands out," said Mr. Chemweno, who is also the Chief Engineer at Strata Industrial.

The first phase of the Line IV upgrade project was completed in 2011, which included the construction of the 14-inch pipeline from Nairobi to Eldoret and the installation of two pumps at PS21 (Nairobi Terminal) and PS24 (Nakuru) to operate in a 1+1 mode with a designed flow rate of 378 M³ per hour.

BERNARD MOMANYI

Bernard is the Editorial Director at Capital FM, with nearly two decades of experience in both print and electronic media. He holds an Executive Masters in Media Leadership and Innovation from The Aga Khan University, Nairobi-Kenya, a Master of Arts in Communication Studies with focus on Development Communication from The University of Nairobi and a bachelor's degree in Information Sciences from Moi University.

