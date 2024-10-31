Kenya: No, Video Does Not Show Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi Being Initiated Into Freemasonry

No, video does not show former Kenyan president Daniel arap Moi being initiated into Freemasonry

IN SHORT: A viral video on X claims to show Kenya's second president being inducted into Freemasonry. But the video actually shows Moi being honoured by the Order of St John.

A video circulating on X (formerly Twitter) shows former Kenyan president Daniel arap Moi dressed in black ceremonial robes alongside several others in what appears to be a formal ceremony.

Moi was president of Kenya from 1978 to 2002. He died in 2020.

The post accompanying the video reads: "The 2nd president of the republic of Kenya, Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi, getting inducted into the Freemasons."

The video features dramatic music and no voice-over. Text across the video reads: "1980. President Moi's initiation ceremony as Knight of Grace."

The video has over 392,000 views and over 1,500 reposts. One of the replies to the post is a photo of former South African president Nelson Mandela in similar clothing, suggesting he was also a Freemason.

What is Freemasonry?

Freemasonry is a secretive, age-old secular organisation that originated in stonemasonry. It uses masonry symbols such as the square, compass and level to represent values such as integrity, fairness and the pursuit of truth.

Freemasonry's secretive practices have led to suspicion, controversy and opposition from organised religion.

In Kenya, the church has often criticised Freemasonry, sometimes linking it to Satanism. In 1994, during the Moi government, a commission was set up to investigate the organisation.

Despite this, does this video show Moi being initiated into Freemasonry? We checked.

Moi inducted into a Christian medical charity

A reverse image search of the video's keyframes led us to this archive from British Pathé, where we found the same video with its original soundtrack.

The footage shows Moi at a formal ceremony in the presence of photographers and videographers. He walks towards a man wearing a black robe with a Maltese cross.

The man says to Moi: "I have it in command from her majesty the queen to receive and invest you as knight of the most venerable order of the hospital of Saint John."

The black robes with this Maltese cross are worn ceremonially by members of the Order of St John.

This video shows that Moi was being honoured as a "knight of grace" in the Order of St John, not admitted into Freemasonry.

What is the Order of St John?

The Order of St John, historically known as St John Hospital, is an ancient Christian organisation that focuses on humanitarian work, particularly the provision of medical care and first aid. St John Kenya operates under this umbrella, providing first aid training and emergency medical services.

The order's honorary membership titles are given to individuals who have significantly contributed to humanitarian causes. Kenya's first president, Jomo Kenyatta, was also inducted into the order.

Furthermore, the symbol of Freemasonry is made up of a square and the compass, which is different from the Maltese cross symbol seen in the video.

Mandela photo shows Order of St John, not Freemasons

The photo of Mandela shared in the replies shows him wearing the same black ceremonial dress with the Maltese cross that's associated with this Order of St John.

A reverse image search of the photo leads to this photo on the website of the Museum of the Order of St John. The description confirms that Mandela held the title of "bailiff grand cross", one of the highest ranks in the order.

The claim that the video shows Moi being inducted into Freemasonry is false.