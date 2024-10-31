Kenya: Kihika Chides 'Cynical, Unpatriotic' Kenyans Amid Fierce PPP Debate

Nairobi — Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has criticized what she terms as unobjective criticism of President William Ruto's policies amid a raging public debate on Public Private Partnership-funded (PPP) projects.

In remarks on her social media platform, Kihika wondered why critics would oppose both external and internal borrowing, reject taxation measures under Finance Bill, while still expecting the president to implement development projects.

She questioned why Kenyans are against PPPs, stating that such deals are essential in tapping private sector support in funding multi-billion projects, rather than relying solely on the exchequer.

"Okay good people, I'm sitting here wondering what Kenyans really want. You don't want the President to borrow any more money (I get it and prefer he doesn't either), but when we have willing investors for PPPs, then you are all up in arms? And you also don't want him to raise money internally through the Finance Bill," Kihika said.

"And oh yeah, we have become extremely negative as a people. Very cynical and, dare I say, almost unpatriotic."

She emphasized that Kenya should maximize local resource mobilization and PPPs to ensure a prosperous future and development, noting that the government is burdened with significant debt.

PPPs have emerged as a strategic solution to bridge these gaps, allowing both sectors to collaborate in improving infrastructure and procurement processes across the continent.

Financial limitations, infrastructure gaps, and supply chain inefficiencies can often impede progress.

But those critical of the government's approach have accussed the President Ruto's administration of opaqueness and unaccountability.

Responding to Kihika's assertion, activist Ndung'u Wainaina said PPPs should remain transparent to ensure accountability, quality, corporate governance, human rights, and public participation.

He noted that PPP projects should provide quality public goods and services to citizens and effectively contribute to development outcomes that benefit all.

"Transparency in PPPs should include the rationale behind pursuing PPPs, the bidding and procurement processes, contract information, reviews, and benchmarking," he observed.

The renewed debate on PPPs was sparked by President Ruto's October 23 remarks, where he emphasized that partnerships with the private sector in infrastructure projects would reduce Kenya's tax burden and reliance on debt for development.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the 35MW Orpower Twenty-Two Geothermal Plant in Menengai, Nakuru County, Ruto highlighted the importance of PPPs in unlocking the country's resources, driving industrialization, and creating jobs.

Ruto explained that relying on private sector involvement in such projects, instead of borrowing, leads to more efficient implementation.

"Many people would have expected us to borrow money to invest in this facility. This is not the right way because we do not want to burden Kenyans with additional taxes and loans when the private sector can do it more efficiently," he explained.

He pointed out that PPPs, through mechanisms like Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), are critical for developing essential infrastructure like expressways and power transmission lines.

Ruto commended the partnership with India's Adani Group for developing transmission lines, saving Kenya from borrowing Sh95 billion.

He encouraged Kenyans to recognize the value of PPPs, describing them as a "win-win" situation for the country's development.

