Zimbabwe: Rukato Wins Last 2024 Kart Race

AN encouraging field of karters delivered some blistering racing action at the final round of the 2024 Kart Sport Club championship at the Pole Position Karts National Sports Stadium circuit last Sunday.

On track for the Mini ROK class, it was to be a day of action with some fresh faces on the various podiums as some competitors moved up to new classes.

Yaseen Savania took top overall honours in his Kosmic kart putting on a master class display of driving in a wet race four and was followed by a hard charging Devin Van De Linde (Tony Kart) in the runner-up slot with his best position of the year.

Kid ROK graduate Elroy Shamu (Tony Kart) enjoyed a solid third place position in his first outing in the fast Mini ROK karts with Eshaan Savania (Tony Kart) bringing up fourth place.

Rayyan Savania (Tony Kart) gave notice of his future intentions as he took three heat wins in the Kid ROK class to sew up the club championship in only his second year of competition.

Rookie Jake Edwards (Kosmic Kart) whose performance has improved tremendously over the past few race meetings followed up in second place.

This class, for ages from six to nine years old, is the breeding class for future motorsport champions and the young drivers are certainly proving they have the talent to succeed.

ROK Cup Zimbabwe promoter, Kevin Dufty, said, "Our ROK karts are the perfect class for children aged six to 13 years to start a great outdoors hobby or dream of being a future motorsport champion! With simple and easy to understand rules, this class enables even non-technical parents to provide sufficient support for a child and parent to enjoy their race-day!"

In the Max 125 class, a delighted Zaydaan Savania, wrapped up his second title with second place overall for the day and winning the championship in dominant fashion with a huge margin of 264 points.

While Savania experienced some technical issues during the year, he achieved 16 outright wins and proved that in a title fight, consistency is also critically important.

Surprise of the day was young Seth Rukato, fresh from competing in the ROK Super final in Italy.

Rukato, who moved up to the fast Max 125 class for this meeting in preparation for the 2025 season, stunned his fellow racers with three wins and a second place, which secured him the overall win for the day on his debut drive in the class.

Under the weather Eli Pilossof made a huge effort to complete the day in third position in only his second outing in this competitive class with rookie Zayyan Savania having a solid day in fourth, followed up by Deana Savania who had a difficult day with technical maladies.

The ProKart class has proved to be a huge success this year with no less than 16 drivers having the opportunity to race the high performance Sodi karts and being introduced to the world of kart racing.

The class was initiated this year as part of Pole Positions Karts pyramid of progression which bridges the gap between recreational karters and ful on race karts.

The next race season starts in March and with several new developments in the pipeline for 2025, it promises to be a watershed year for kart racing in Zimbabwe.