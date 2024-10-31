Zimbabwe: Dembare Mum As Football Mourns Kamba, Dlodlo

ZIFA yesterday paid their tribute to the departed Dynamos legend and former Zimbabwe international Ernest Kamba who died in Harare on Monday morning.

The association also sent their condolences to Highlanders following the death of the club's chief executive officer Sihlangu Dlodlo.

While Harare giants Dynamos remained mum on their former player and coach Kamba, a known antagonist of the current club's leadership, ZIFA described him as a true icon in Zimbabwean football.

Kamba will be buried at his rural home at Kamba Village in Chihota at 2pm tomorrow.

"The Zimbabwe Football Association expresses its heartfelt condolences on the passing of Mr Ernest Kamba, a true icon in Zimbabwean football.

"His outstanding achievements and commitment to the game have left an enduring legacy that will be cherished for generations," the association said in a statement.

Kamba played for Dynamos between 1966 and 1976 and won two league titles. He also won the title as coach in his brief stint in 1983.

ZIFA said Kamba's achievements, which included being crowned Soccer Star of the Year at his pick, deserved to be celebrated.

"Mr Kamba's remarkable career as a player for Dynamos Football Club, which saw him crowned Soccer Star of the Year in 1973 and represent Zimbabwe at the national level, set a standard of excellence that inspired many.

"His influence continued as a coach, leading Dynamos to a league championship in 1983. His dedication, skill, and leadership enriched Zimbabwean football and touched the lives of countless players, fans, and colleagues.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Mr Kamba's family, friends, Dynamos Football Club, and all those who were fortunate to know him. May his legacy serve as a source of pride and inspiration, and may his memory be a comfort in this time of sorrow."

Several football personalities also expressed their condolences yesterday. Mourners are gathered at number 4344, Phase 2 Knowe, Norton.

Ironically, Dynamos sent a condolence message to their Premiership rivals Highlanders following the death of the Bulawayo giants' chief executive officer Sihlangu Dlodlo.

"Dynamos Football Club joins the Dlodlo family, Highlanders FC family and the Zimbabwean football fraternity in mourning the tragic passing on of Sihlangu Dlodlo, the Highlanders Chief Executive Officer.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The demise of Mr Dlodlo is difficult to accept and it will take long for the family of football to accept.

"Death is a cruel thief who leaves in his stealthily trail, unbearable pain and solitude.

"We pray that the Dlodlo family will draw solace from the fact that Mpangazitha was a larger - than-life-character, who always dedicated his all to leaving a mark in whatever he did."

"With Highlanders only 24 months away from the historic centenary celebrations set for 2026, may we have a special place reserved for Dlodlo in the annals of the oldest club in Zimbabwe as we celebrate the 100-year mark," Dynamos said.

ZIFA were also disturbed by the demise of Bosso head of secretariat, Dlodlo, who was found dead at his home in Nketa 9.

"It is with profound sorrow that we extend our heartfelt condolences on the sudden and unexpected passing of Mr Sihlangu Dlodlo. His departure leaves an irreplaceable void not only in Highlanders Football Club but also within the entire Zimbabwean football family.

"During this time of sorrow, we stand in solidarity with his family, friends, and the Highlanders community. We hope that the many cherished memories of Mr Dlodlo will bring comfort, and may his remarkable impact on the game serve as a beacon for future generations," said the statement from ZIFA.