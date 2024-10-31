Zimbabwe: Colleges Preparing Graduates for Modern Farming Challenges

A GOVERNMENT official has extolled agricultural colleges for producing a new generation of professionals well-equipped to meet the demands of modern day farming and drive growth and innovation in the farming industry.

In his key note address at the Kushinga Phikelela Agricultural College graduation ceremony recently, head of agricultural education at the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Jotamu Dondofema praised the college for heeding Government's call to usher in new standards in education.

"The college is dedicated to producing graduates who are not only knowledgeable but also equipped with strong skills key for a modern agriculture professional," said Dr Dondofema.

Government has been actively revising educational curricula to ensure that graduates are well-equipped to meet the evolving demands of various sub-sectors in the agriculture industry.

"Our focus is on creating a curriculum that blends academic rigour with practical skills ensuring that students are prepared to thrive in a competitive business environment," observed Dr Dondofema.

The modernisation of the country's agricultural colleges is part of Government's efforts in accelerating the attainment of Vision 2030 through modernisation of agriculture and rural development.

"The students are trained to have confidence and values in agricultural business enterprise management, which dovetails into the Government's thrust of creating successful businesspeople in farming," said Dr Dondofema.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Education Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He emphasised the importance of moving away from the rigid education system that failed to address the diverse needs of today's farmers.

Dr Dondofema argued that a more adaptable and versatile approach to education was essential to equip farmers with the skills and knowledge necessary for modern agricultural practices.

"This shift is crucial not only for enhancing productivity but also for ensuring that farmers can effectively respond to the challenges posed by climate change, market fluctuations and evolving technologies," he said.

By prioritising a flexible curriculum that incorporates practical training and real-world applications, the country can better support the agricultural community and foster sustainable farming practices.

"We urge agricultural colleges to continuously innovate around the curriculum and this involves integrating real-world experiences such as internships and collaborative projects with industry partners into the educational process," said Dr Dondofema.

Additionally, Dr Dondofema said the recently launched agricultural education for development 5, 0 focuses on dynamic and transformational training hinged on research and development.

"This speaks to the potential improvement of the agricultural space towards production and sustainability in the sector," said Mr Dondofema.

Government recently tasked agricultural colleges to spearhead programmes that promote rural industrialisation and uplift livelihoods of communities.

"By aligning educational content with industrial needs, Government seeks to bridge the gap between academic training and practical application. This includes integrating skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving and innovation into the curriculum," said Dr Dondofema.