Zimbabwe: Cheziya's Mutendi Impresses in Botswana

Anesu Mutendi of Cheziya Gokwe High School was crowned champion of the 2024 Botswana International Youths and Cadets Chess Championship in Gaborone over the weekend.

Mutendi secured 24 points to take the open category title ahead of more than 50 athletes who took part.

Speaking to Botswana TV after his triumph on Sunday, Mutendi said he was happy with the win which he said was a product of hard work.

He also paid tribute to his coach Blessing Jenai for helping shape his game

"I am very grateful to my coach Blessing Jenami and my parents for making sure that I took part in this international tournament.

"The level of competition was high but I managed to win.

"I owe this win to hard work as chess is all about practice and hard work. There was a lot of good players, but I managed to do well throughout the six rounds.

"I am happy that my coach and parents were so supportive, and I would like to take chess as a profession," said Mutendi.

Botswana's Reddy Eeasha Nalamalpu and Ezra Bartlett took second and third positions respectively. Another Zimbabwean, Gerald Mudaki was fourth with Masilo Ofile completing the top five.

In the Under-12 Girls' section, Tadiwa Mutungamiriri was second to Botswanas' Kaela Makgabana with Nokutenda Magodyo coming third.

Tadiwanashe Safari won the Boys under-10 title ahead of Paul Bayani Petole and Xianluo Sun as Hannah Tafadzwa Chitondo took the Girls' Under-10 title championship accolade.