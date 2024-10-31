Zimbabwe: Diversifying Trade Key to Zim-India Relations

Zimbabwe and India should continue working on enhancing bilateral relations through diversifying the two countries' economies, India's Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Bramha Kumar, said yesterday.

In an interview, Ambassador Kumar said the historical trade relations between modern Zimbabwe and India can be traced back to the 15th and 16th centuries.

He said more co-operation that reflected the long standing historical connections of the two countries was needed.

"The bilateral trade as of now is somewhere around US$150 million to US$200 million, which does not reflect the strong ties between the two countries. Since we are enjoying close relations which date back to the Kingdom of Mutapa, when we had some links with Goa, and there were trading links between the two countries, even during that time, 15th and 16th century, my prime focus is to enhance bilateral trade between India and Zimbabwe," Ambassador Kumar said.

Zimbabwe currently exports tobacco and manufactured tobacco, natural and cultural pearls, precious and semi-precious stones, coffee, tea and spices, among other products to India.