Zimbabwe: Mbare Inferno - Redesigned Market to Accommodate 10 000

Following the devastating fire that left traders counting their losses, the Government has unveiled plans for a redesigned Mbare Musika Traders Market that will have three floors that accommodate at least 10 000 traders, providing a modern and spacious facility for vendors.

Speaking after yesterday's Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere provided updates on the developments following the fire incident that saw traders losing property worth millions of dollars.

This reconstruction project, which will take seven months to complete, seeks to classify and accommodate businesses on all three levels, ensuring that the market remains a vibrant centre of trade.

Government has guaranteed an alternative and conducive temporary workspace after securing an open area opposite Carter House from Harare City Council to enable the reconstruction to commence.

Dr Muswere said as part of the reorganisation of the Mbare Musika Traders Market following the declaration of a State of Disaster by President Mnangagwa in the aftermath of the Mbare Fire Disaster, Government has put in place a response and recovery plan under the Building Back Better programme.

"An assessment carried out by Government established that a total of 4 695 traders (1 511 stall operators and 3 184 lessees) were directly affected by the disaster, which had a negative bearing on the livelihoods of 23 000 people," he said.

Dr Muswere said a three-floor model design was being proposed at the Mbare Musika Traders Market whereby businesses would be classified and accommodated on all three levels.

"The reconstructed main market will accommodate at least 10 000 traders. Work on the reconstruction of the new Mbare Musika Traders Market is expected to take seven months to complete, effective November 2024.

"The Mbare Musika Traders Market project will serve to pilot the Smart Market concept. The objective of the Smart Market concept is the enhancement of the trading environment through provision of safe and modern facilities," he said.

Dr Muswere said the Government will intervene through a number of initiatives which include provision of immediate relief in the form of livelihood support, safety nets such as cash transfers, payment of school fees, psycho-social support and child protection, as well as immediate resuscitation of businesses through loans, grants and other stimulus packages to assist traders with restocking of goods.

He said economic empowerment programmes have also been lined up to support stakeholders in rebuilding their businesses.

Meanwhile, under the second blitz food distribution programme, a cumulative total of 94 527.64 tonnes has been moved across the nation as at October 22 out of the expected 139 854. 94 tonnes of cereals which translates to 62.7 percent coverage.

Dr Muswere said a total of 4 362.51 tonnes has been collected to date by Chiefs across all provinces under the Zunde RaMambo/Isiphala Senkosi Strategic Grain Reserve Distribution Programme.

Disbursement of funds to beneficiaries with correct details has since commenced under the Urban Cash for cereal Programme and a total of 28 726 beneficiaries have been reached with cash disbursements as at October, 28.

Under the School Feeding Programme, a cumulative total of 17 250.80 tonnes of mealie-meal/ maize grain had been collected as at October 25, 2024.