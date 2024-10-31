Zimbabwe: Khama Reveals Toughest Opponent

Former Kaizer Chiefs soccer star and current Yadah Stars talisman Khama Billiat has revealed the toughest player he has ever faced in his career.

The Zimbabwean forward has faced some of the best defenders in the South African Premier Soccer League during his stint there in the last few years, from Eric Mathoho, Tebogo Langerman, and Thabo Matlaba, just to mention a few.

However, in his recent interview, Billiat name-dropped former Chiefs left-back Tsepo Masilela as the man, who gave him the hardest time on the pitch.

"Truly, to be honest, it was Tsepo Masilela. I think so. He was playing for Chiefs. I would stress the day before. I don't know why, for me. I was always struggling, playing against him," Billiat told iDiski Times.

"Even until today, I always wanted to ask myself, 'What was so difficult?' Why? I don't know if there's a game or games whereby, I would say I enjoyed, it was always difficult.

"He was tough, and his positioning was just amazing. He was strong. I was always like sore. In the air, he was good. So, for me, I would say he's one of the players that comes to my head."

Billiat used to be Masilela's opponent when he was still playing for Mamelodi Sundowns while the latter was plying his trade at Chiefs a few years ago.

Masilela, a brother to Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela, played for the Soweto giants between 2012 and 2018. When Masilela left Amakhosi in 2018, the 34-year-old Billiat joined the team from the Brazilians.

The former South Africa international star was a rock-solid and talented defender for the national team and the Naturena-based giants during his playing times.

Billiat is now doing what he does better for Yadah in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after leaving Chiefs at the end of last season.

The former Ajax Cape Town dribbling wizard is one of the top goal-scorers in the domestic Premiership so far this season.

He has also come out of international retirement to play a leading role in Zimbabwe's quest for qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

On the other hand, Masilela, 39, hung up his playing boots. - Agencies