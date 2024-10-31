Zimbabwe: The Days Are 'Over for Cheap Labour'

Farm workers had always been "cinderellas" when compared with workers in other industries, the Minister of Labour and Social Services, Mr Kumbirai Kangai, said yesterday.

At a meeting of farmers from the Chemogora Purchase Area, near Que, he said many farmers had not recognised the effect the increasing cost of living had on their workers.

This was why the minimum wages stipulation had been necessary.

"The days of cheap labour are gone," he said. "Let us be honest and admit it is wrong to pay farm workers a wage which allows them only to survive rather than to live."

Mr Kangai said that while it was appreciated that many farmers would not employ as many workers as in the past, the number of workers discharged since the implementation of the Minimum Wages Act was a matter of great concern.

Mr Kangai also appealed to farmers to take note of the plight of the special worker, who was not able to perform the work of an able-bodied man because of some disability.

Although the disabled were exempt from the provisions of the Minimum Wages Act, farmers making economies sometimes discharged them on a "trumped-up excuse".

"These people have in many cases given the best years of their lives to their employers and now find themselves with no home and nowhere to go," the Minister said.

Lessons for today

The statement made by the Minister of Labour and Social Services, reflects a significant shift in the agricultural labour market, particularly in relation to farm workers.

The minister's statement highlights a pivotal moment in the agricultural labour market where traditional notions of cheap labour are being challenged by economic realities and changing societal values regarding worker treatment and compensation.

Historically, farm workers have often been undervalued and underpaid compared to their counterparts in other sectors. This disparity has led to a perception of farm workers as "cinderellas," indicating that they are overlooked and not given the recognition or compensation that their work merits.

Farm workers in Zimbabwe play a crucial role in the agricultural sector, which is a significant contributor to the country's GDP. However, many farm workers earn wages that are far below the poverty datum line, making it difficult for them to meet their basic needs such as food, healthcare, and education.