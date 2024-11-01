Africa: Strength in Unity - Reflections From the Heritage Day Celebration With South Africa's Adolescent Girls

"There is no effort too little to make a change," said Shiphra Chisha, Director of Programmes at the Graça Machel Trust, as she addressed an enthusiastic crowd of over 100 adolescent girls from Katlehong, Leondale, and Soweto. Affectionately known as the "Eagles," these girls are part of the Trust's Pan African Adolescent Girls' Movement and had gathered in Johannesburg, South Africa, on September 24th to celebrate Heritage Day.

The event was a blend of educational sessions and cultural expressions, which not only showcased the girls' optimism and the strength of unity but also fostered a profound sense of identity and community. Their performances were both entertaining and enlightening, addressing crucial issues such as violence against girls, the benefits of environmental stewardship through tree planting, and the dangers of alcohol and drug use.

Ms. Chisha further inspired the attendees with her passionate address. She urged the Eagles to continue building the Movement's momentum: "As your Eagle Mother, I encourage you to keep the momentum of the Movement going, bring more Eagle Sisters to the Movement so that you can continue to grow, learn, and conquer together." She likened their efforts to how eagles build their nests--meticulously and collaboratively--thus creating strong, safe, and nurturing environments.

Advocates Leading the Charge in the Adolescent Girls Movement

Hon. Keitumeste Mogale-Makinta SC, Acting Judge of the Gauteng High Court and a fervent advocate for the Pan African Adolescent Girls' Movement led a crucial interactive session focused on the safety and strengthening of young women. In 2023, the South African Police Service reported over 146,000 cases of sexual offences, a number that is likely higher due to underreporting from stigma and fear. Additionally, the Centre for Justice and Crime Prevention found that 20% of girls in South African schools have experienced sexual violence, including harassment and assault. Advocates are working tirelessly to address these issues. Her talk titled "Identifying environments and situations that could expose adolescent girls to harm," equipped the girls with the skills to recognise and respond to potential dangers. The girls engaged eagerly, demonstrating their readiness to learn and apply these critical life skills. Hon. Mogale-Makinta's dedication to supporting and uplifting young women shone through as she emphasised the importance of self-awareness and community vigilance.

Ms. Thembi Mahuwa, a seasoned lawyer and another staunch supporter of the Movement, conducted a complementary interactive session on legal self-advocacy. Her session, "How adolescent girls can use the Power of Their Voices to be Heard by Legal Authorities," provided the girls with practical tools to navigate the legal system when their safety is at risk. Sharing her extensive legal knowledge, Mahuwa inspired the girls to use their voices effectively, highlighting the power of speaking up against injustices.

South Africa's Human Rights Commissioner, Ms. Nthabiseng Khwinana, emphasised her dedication to protecting adolescent girls' rights. She highlighted her work in investigating human rights violations and supporting communities through educational outreach, stressing that safeguarding young girls is vital for a just society

Princess Tshepi Motloung, community leader and Founder of the FutureLift Foundation, also commended the visionary efforts of Mrs. Graça Machel in spearheading the Pan-African Adolescent Girls' Movement. She highlighted how the initiative actively confronts societal and cultural barriers, strengthening the girls' resolve and capacity to be at the forefront of Africa's social transformation. "There is an urgent need to care for our girls," she stated, addressing the need to challenge restrictive cultural norms and practices. She celebrated the progress made in combating child marriage and female genital mutilation across many African countries while also spotlighting persistent issues like teenage pregnancy, and substance abuse within South Africa.

Voices of Change: How the Movement is shaping the lives of adolescent girls in communities

"This Movement enables us to engage with decision-makers on issues affecting us, equips us to identify local challenges, and actively participate in creating the changes we wish to see. It provides us with skills and information for personal development, inspiring us to become future leaders and better ourselves."

"The Movement has impacted my life at home. My communication with my mom has improved; she now understands that she has to talk to me for me to understand her, which has helped our relationship. Even my dad has begun to understand me better."

"The Adolescent Girls' Movement has exposed me to a lot of things and information. My hope for the future is to see my country, South Africa, and the world free from drugs."

"I have learnt that education is a foundation upon which societies are built. It helps us make informed decisions and solve complex problems in this ever-changing world."

One guest at the event asked. "Why are the girls in the Movement referred to as Eagles? They explained it best themselves: "The eagle, being the strongest bird in the sky, symbolises strength, courage, and freedom. It represents our soaring aspirations."