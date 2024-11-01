Africa: Building a Resilient Africa Through Disaster Risk Reduction, Preparedness

interview

UNDRR leading in collaborative efforts to enhance countries' early warning systems

The ninth session of the Africa Regional Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (AfRP-9) and the Eighth High-Level Meeting on Disaster Risk Reduction under the theme "Act Now for the Resilient Africa We Want" took place in Windhoek, Namibia on 21-24 October 2024. Africa Renewal's Zipporah Musau spoke with Amjad Abbashar, head of the Regional Office for Africa at United Nations office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), on the importance of the events, and the preparedness for disasters on the continent. Here are the excerpts:

Africa Renewal: Why was this event crucial at this time? What were the primary expectations?

Mr. Abbashar: We hold these meetings every three years, and they are conducted back-to-back with a high-level ministerial meeting on disaster risk reduction. The Africa Regional Platform is a multi-stakeholder forum, that brings together all stakeholders, including member states, to look at the progress Africa is making in implementing the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.

In the Africa context, our key partners, aside from the host country (in this case the Government of Namibia), is the African Union (AU) and SADC (the Southern African Development Community), which is the hosting sub-regional organisation.

Our work focuses on several areas of the Sendai Framework, specifically evaluating the progress of African governments and communities in disaster risk reduction. This includes risk knowledge, risk governance, and the implementation of the ongoing Early Warning for All Initiative, a priority introduced by the UN Secretary-General.

The event's structure includes two components: the first two days are dedicated to the African regional platform, followed by the adoption of a ministerial declaration on the final day. There was also a pre-conference Multi-stakeholders Forum on Early warning for all in Africa.

The declaration reflects the progress made so far, and also offers concrete recommendations for future actions. It serves two key purposes: first, it represents Africa's common position at the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in Geneva next June, and secondly, it is submitted to AU bodies with the aim of adoption by AU Heads of State Summit, slated for early 2025.

Why is the meeting critical and why this time?

The event is especially critical given the increasing number and frequency of disasters in this region, according to WMO more than 110 million people on the continent were directly affected by weather, climate and water related hazards. Additionally, this year's meeting featured a unique session focused on the Early Warning for All Initiative, where we discussed engaging the communities in the initiative. The outcome will contribute to the global Early Warnings for All Multi-stakeholder forum, held alongside the Geneva platform.

Although these activities may seem complex, they complement each other and reflect our collaborative efforts in disaster risk reduction across Africa.

Among those who attended were government ministers in charge of disaster risk reduction, civil society, donors, major groups withing the UN, including those representing people with disabilities, science and technology and women groups. These events are highly inclusive. We've also been working with the African Union of Broadcasters to support more effective media coverage of disaster risk reduction. It is crucial to train the media to communicate these efforts in ways that resonate with communities.

What are the key outcomes?

It is the Windhoek Declaration, which outlines key areas and priorities, that will then form Africa's common position to present at the Global Platform. We also expect the Multi-Stakeholder Forum for Early Warnings for All to produce an outcome, although it won't be finalized here. It will be part of the discussions at the Global Platform in Geneva. However, the primary outcome is the declaration.

The Windhoek Declaration outlines actions to be taken in the context of early warnings, risk governance, which focuses on better coordination of disaster risk management at the national level. The critical role of disaster risk financing is also underlined, as well is the importance of ensuring and all of society approach to DRR. Many African countries, especially the Least Developed Countries (LDCs), face challenges due to limited capacities, and the declaration addresses these issues.

Another key area is risk knowledge, particularly the importance of data--such as disaster loss data and risk assessments--to inform development planning and support early warning systems.

There is also the special ministerial session on the G20, as South Africa will assume the G20 presidency next year, and the African Union is now a member of the G20. We're focusing on promoting disaster risk reduction within the G20 forum especially through the G20 Working Group on Disaster Risk Reduction. There's also a ministerial meeting on landlocked developing countries (LLDCs) in preparation for the LLDC conference in Botswana in December 2024. We aim to ensure that the regional platform outcomes inform the Gaborone Program of Action.

What are some of the unprecedented disasters affecting Africa?

The most common disasters across Africa are floods and droughts, largely due to climate change. The 2023/2024 El Niño phenomenon had particularly severe impacts this year, especially in Southern and Eastern Africa. According to UN OCHA, six countries declared a state of emergency due to El Niño-linked severe drought, including Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe as of August 2024.

Southern Africa has been impacted by cyclones like Cyclone Freddy and Cyclone Idai.

Nigeria has recently been hit by heavy floods with more than 1.2 million people affected according to the latest OCHA report, and forest fires are also gaining attention, especially in Ethiopia, where we helped establish early warning systems for forest fires. Earthquakes, though rare, have also been recorded, such as the recent tremors near Nairobi.

North Africa is facing frequent earthquakes, as seen recently in Morocco. Cyclone Daniel also devastated Libya, as heavy rainfalls caused neglected dams to collapse, triggering floods that resulted in over 10,000 deaths. The region also struggles with forest fires, particularly in Algeria.

While in Namibia, I witnessed the severe impact of drought. The IPC stated that between April and June 2024, an estimated 1.2 million people in Namibia faced high levels of acute food insecurity. This number was double the one from 2023 at the same period.

With climate change exacerbating disasters across Africa, what strategies is UNDRR prioritizing to mitigate its impacts on vulnerable communities?

One primary focus is strengthening risk governance in Africa. This includes ensuring that African governments adopt robust disaster risk reduction strategies, as outlined in the Sendai Framework. Currently, about 32 sub- African countries have national strategies, but some need updating. Countries with validated strategy include Validated strategy: Angola, Benin, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cote d'Ivoire, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Guinea, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, South Africa, Uganda, and Zambia. Those with non-validated include CAR, Congo, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe. Those whose strategy requires updating include Botswana, Burkina Faso, Gambia Ghana, Guinee Bissau, Kenya, Mali, and Togo.

Another priority is the Comprehensive Risk Management Approach, which aims to bridge the gap between disaster risk management and climate adaptation plans. Many countries have separate authorities for disaster risk and climate change, but these need to work together for effective strategies.

We're also advocating for legislation focusing on disaster reduction. An example is Kenya's upcoming disaster risk management Bill, which is a great example of a comprehensive approach that combines various disaster risk management agencies.

Without proper investment in disaster risk reduction, achieving the SDGs becomes nearly impossible. This is a critical priority.

What countries are you working with?

We have a number of countries with national strategies and we've also collected data on the progress made by countries in relation to the seven targets of the Sendai Framework. Countries which have reported in the SFM monitor, at least once, include Cote d'Ivoire, Eswatini, Gambia, Burundi, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Angola, Cameroon, Ghana, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritius, Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Uganda Zambia, Botswana, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Niger, Tanzania, Mali, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Seychelles, South Sudan, Nigeria, Kenya, Lesotho, and Sierra Leone.

How can local communities in Africa be empowered to take a proactive role in building resilience to these disasters, particularly in rural and vulnerable areas?

We have tools for empowering local communities, particularly through the Making Cities Resilient 2030 (MCR 2030) campaign. This campaign focuses on urban risk and involves local communities in resilience building.

For instance, we work closely with mayors and local authorities, providing them with tools to assess disaster risks. One of these tools is the Making Cities Resilient Scorecard, which helps local communities evaluate their disaster preparedness and identify areas for improvement, such as governance, budgets, and infrastructure adequacy.

Through MCR 2030, cities and towns can categorize themselves into stages (A, B, or C) based on their resilience, with the most resilient cities falling into Category C. We help them develop local strategies, share best practices, and collaborate with other cities to strengthen their disaster preparedness.

What challenges exist in implementing early warning systems, especially in rural and remote communities, as well as informal settlements in cities?

The challenge around early warning systems is how to ensure that there is a comprehensive system in place that reaches communities in need.

Currently, only 45% of African countries have early warning systems, and even then, the definition of "early warning" varies. For example, some systems may include the technology and data needed for early warning but lack mechanisms for effective communication and community action.

The key challenge is ensuring the whole chain of early warning systems is in place. This means having not only the forecasts and data but also clear communication channels, such as SMS text or voice messages, that can reach the last mile in communities. After all, when disaster strikes, communities are often the first responders before any external help arrives.

Do you have enough support from governments in terms of budget allocation for disaster risk reduction, especially in informal settlements in urban areas?

This is an important issue. A Sustainable Development Goals report a couple of years ago showed that in sub-Saharan Africa, more than half of the urban population was living in slums. which are often unplanned and vulnerable to disasters like floods. There is a significant need for investment in making these areas more resilient.

Increasing disaster risk reduction (DRR) financing is crucial, and countries need to begin by understanding how much they are currently investing in DRR. Many may not realize how much is already going into it because budgets for disaster risk reduction are often spread across different sectors, like transport or agriculture.

We conducted a study that showed only 1-4% of national budgets in Africa go towards direct investments DRR. We're now working with countries to develop disaster risk financing plans and integrate them into their national budgets. Countries with more frequent disasters, like Small Island Developing States (SIDs), are more aware of the urgency for action, but we still have a long way to go across the continent.

How would you describe the current state of disaster preparedness across Africa, and could you highlight specific countries that have notable experiences or best practices to share?

Africa's disaster preparedness is still evolving. Many of the institutions on the continent are primarily designed for disaster response, rather than proactive prevention.

At the same time, some countries have made notable strides in preparedness. For example, Namibia has established infrastructure such as warehouses for storing supplies, to better respond to drought situations. This demonstrates a degree of preparedness, though more focus is needed on prevention and early warning systems.

Early warning systems are critical to preparedness, and some African countries have begun to develop "risk profiles" to predict future disasters. These risk profiles, based on climate predictions, help forecast potential damages over the next 50 years or more.

However, although 18 African countries [Niger, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, The Gambia, Cote d'Ivoire, Gabon, Zambia, Rwanda, Eswatini, Kenya, Ghana, Cameroon, Botswana, Sao Tome e Principe, Tanzania, Angola, Namibia, Guinea Bissau] have developed these risk profiles with UNDRR assistance, many are not fully utilizing them, mostly due to challenges related to capacity for data collection. These issues are typically most pronounced at the local or district level, where data on hazards and potential losses are critical.

Countries like Ethiopia have made significant progress with the establishment of institutions like the National Disaster Risk Management Commission, which has experience in both disaster response and preparedness. However, the broader focus should be on resilience and disaster risk reduction, which encompass preparedness, prevention, and strengthening long-term resilience to future risks.

Do you have plans to develop DRR (Disaster Risk Reduction) profiles for all 54 African countries?

Our current focus is on establishing early warning systems across all 54 African countries. So far, we've made significant progress, having launched early warning initiatives in about 10 countries - Liberia, Burundi, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Uganda, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, and South Africa.

When I say "launched," I mean not only introducing the systems but also helping many of these countries develop roadmaps for future preparedness. With the support of our partners, we've conducted gap analyses to understand the specific needs for early warning systems and even tested existing systems through simulation exercises.

These exercises help identify gaps, often related to communication, where communities may not be fully aware of the actions they should take in the event of a disaster. We've worked on these systems in various places, including the Small Island Developing States (SIDs) like Seychelles, Mauritius, and Madagascar. So, yes, we are actively working on practical aspects of disaster preparedness and resilience across the continent.

How do African Indigenous knowledge and traditional practices contribute to early warning systems and building community resilience?

Indigenous knowledge plays a crucial role in disaster preparedness. Our grandparents knew a lot about the local weather that we are just beginning to understand. We need to make more use of it in Africa.

Traditional practices, such as the ability of certain communities to predict weather changes by observing natural elements and animal behavior, offer valuable insights. For instance, the Kenyan "rainmakers" use observations of natural phenomena to forecast weather patterns.

These practices, while not fully integrated into modern disaster management systems, are rich in potential and could complement modern technologies.

The African Union is working with partners to map and harness Indigenous knowledge for disaster resilience. There's a long way to go but recognizing and incorporating these traditional practices could enhance early warning systems and overall community resilience.

In what ways is modern technology being utilized to enhance disaster risk management and response in Africa?

Transfer of technology is one of the issues that often comes up at UN intergovernmental processes. Technology is critical for us in terms of risk assessments and early warning systems. We have been working to provide software and reliable systems where countries can collect disaster loss data.

Many African countries are adopting platforms to collect and analyze disaster loss data. For instance, 32 African countries now have systems to track disaster-related data, which is critical for developing risk profiles and improving preparedness.

African institutions are also collaborating with international partners, like the European Civil Protection, to enhance real-time data forecasting. Remote sensing technologies and satellite imagery are becoming vital tools for disaster prediction and response.

For example, Kenya's Regional Centre for Mapping of Resources for Development (RCMRD), based in Nairobi, is a key partner in using satellite technology to support disaster risk reduction.

Additionally, state-of-the-art Disaster Risk Reduction Situation Rooms have been established at regional levels - one at the AU, one at IGAD Climate Prediction and Application Centre (ICPAC), another one at ECOWAS, and one in Tanzania, where a national 'Emergency Operation and Communication Center' Situation Room was recently launched. These technological advancements contribute to the UN's Early Warnings for All initiative and help strengthen Africa's disaster response and resilience capacities.